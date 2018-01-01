Layering Lighting Effects – LED Wash, GoBos & Lasers

A question I get all the time is what kind of cool effect can I produce where I don’t have to use any fog or haze. Most places where we play these days as mobile DJs don’t allow us to have fog and haze. Very rarely do we go to. So yeah. What can you do? This is a cool, I don’t know, effect you can use either on a ceiling or on a wall and we’re going to use a few different fixtures to make this happen.

First off, we need a pretty bright hex LED fixture. Now, for my purposes today, I’m going to use one these, Ultra Hex Bar 6. This is six hex LEDs inside, which produce red, green, blue, white, amber, and UV. I’m going use the blue and the UV. We’ll also be using this Micro Galaxian II. This is a cluster laser; it produces red and green lasers. We’re going to use only the green laser in this. And last, but now least, the PinPoint Gobo. This is a brand new fixture. It’s like a PinPoint Go; it’s larger, it’s battery powered, and you can put Gobos inside. You can also put colored gels inside. We’re just going to use a stock Gobo that comes with the fixture today.

If you want to know more about this light, let me know, I’ll do a video on it real soon.

Let’s go ahead and set up the Ultra Hex Bar 6. Real easy. We’re just going to plug it in. I’ve already got the lights set up on it. It does have a menu here. I’m using full on 255 power UV and 100 power blue. The next simple set up, the Galaxian II. I’ve already set this up with the I-remote to give me only a green laser. And then, of course, our PinPoint Gobo. Super easy. We just hit the power switch on the back and we’ve got light. Now, this is also I-remote compatible.

We’re just going to point it straight up at the ceiling. Now, we’re all set up, let’s have a look at our effect.

This is just kind of a foundation for you. You can expand on this if you want to. If you want to light up a larger surface, of course you can use more hex LED fixtures. Also, you don’t have to go white on this Gobo. You can go color on this Gobo. You can also rotate it. Or ultimately, if you want to have a lot of fun, you can use a moving head and then use a DMX controller to program your moving head to move how you want it to move and rotate the way you want it to rotate. Just a concept.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments section. I’m just turning you guys on to it who maybe haven’t tried before. So there you have it. Thanks for watching. Practice, and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 21 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival.

From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.