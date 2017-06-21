Keeping Your Dance Floor Packed: The Bride & Groom

There are a lot of factors that go into keeping the dance floor hoppin’ at a wedding; the interactivity of the MC, the mixing ability of the DJ, and of course the family dynamics among the relatives of the happy couple. One aspect of keeping the dance floor packed from start to end that is often overlooked, however, is the role that the bride and groom play. If you take the time to learn how to educate your couples in this regard, you can have larger dance floor crowds and greater energy at every wedding.

So when does this process start? For me, it begins in the consultation. I always begin by talking to the couple about their impact on the entire evening. Every guests will be watching and observing them, and they can use that to their advantage to ramp up the energy from the start. I encourage them to begin with a strong grand entrance, using an upbeat song and not being afraid to “ham it up” as they enter the room. A quick welcome by the couple that includes some form of “Let’s party!” or “We can’t wait to party with you!” is the perfect way to further set the tone of the night.

Once dinner, the cake cutting, and the special dances are over, I open the dance floor strong. While I used to be of the mentality that you save your best songs for later in the evening, I now strongly suggest you open dancing with one of the most popular and well known tracks you have. However, the most critical part of the transition to open dancing is making sure your bride and groom (and bridal party) STAY on the dance floor. How many times have you seen the couple get pulled out of the dancing to chat with family members, leaving only the timid guests in the middle of the room? Probably much too often. The easiest way to prevent this is to have the discussion early; long before the day of the wedding. Let your bride and groom know that wherever they go, their guests will follow. If dancing is an important part of the night to them, they should stay on the dance floor and encourage their friends and family to follow suit.

Additionally, it never hurts to use the bride and groom as a reason for guests to get out and dance. Instead of merely informing the guests “The dance floor is now open!” strive to personally involve the couple, perhaps by saying “Our dance floor is now open, and John and Mary would love if you came out and made some memories with them tonight!”

Don’t let your dance floor dwindle at your next wedding; a little planning and education (and some simple reminders) will keep it packed all night long.

Jordan Nelson ( 3 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school in a similar fashion to many other DJs, with a pair of cheap speakers, a dual CD mixer, and a few sound-activated lights. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,200/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan is currently a pre-med student at the U while he continues to run his successful business delivering high-quality entertainment to couples, schools, and corporations along the Wasatch Front. He developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.