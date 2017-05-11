Keep Up With Technology & Keep Up Your Profits!

As a long time DJ, I’ve seen the different technology that has evolved over the years. I first started as a kid, in the early 90’s and wow, DJing was completely different! Gone are the days of carrying 15 HEAVY record crates, massive speakers, amps, heavy lighting, etc. Though much of the equipment we use is similar, technology has made DJing much easier. In today’s DJ world, technology is not something to hate, but is something that you should warmly embrace! Why? Simply put, technology will help your business run more efficiently! Today’s clients are used to technology and expect you to keep up with it, too! Here are a few examples of how technology can help your business!
Transparency
Today’s clients and couples grew up with the internet and technology and therefore, they want immediate information and they want it, now! They want to be easily find what they’re looking for on your website, or business page, without having to hunt down the details. Sure, they’ll schedule a phone call with you, but if they don’t have to, you can eliminate the “tire-kickers” and price shoppers by putting the info they need, right on your page. You don’t have to list all the details, but perhaps a price range or starting price, will really help weed out the couples who cannot afford your rates. Being transparent will save you and them, time!
Responsiveness
Responsiveness can really help win clients over! I can’t tell you the number of times our initial contact with clients started with “wow, thanks for getting back to me so quickly! I really appreciate it!” Customer service matters, a lot! So how can you be more responsive? Technology can certainly help! If you have a website, add a chat feature! Clients want immediate answers and this will help! Put your business contact information, easily visible, on EVERY page of your site, social media and everywhere else! They need to contact you, so make it as easy as possible. Texting is a must for clients and it should be for you, too! Don’t force an initial meeting or call, if you don’t have to!
Convenience
Additionally, make things as easy as possible for your clients and you’ll reap the rewards! Take payments, right on your website. Use what your clients know and are using. PayPal, credit cards, Venmo, etc. We rarely get checks anymore, even with the added credit card surcharge. People want easy, fast, and convenient, so be all of those and watch your profits rise!
