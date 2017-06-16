Keep On Trucking?

In the movie Forrest Gump the title character says (shortening the common phrase), “It happens!” Well, “it” happened to me back in March, while traveling to and from Las Vegas to exhibit at the Mobile Beat show with my company, Frankenstand. I rented a 24-foot Penske cargo truck, this being the “smallest” truck with a lift gate for moving pallets. After loading my show product, I headed to Los Angeles to pick up three pallets of Wade Novin’s speakers for his Novin Audio booth and continued my trip to Sin City and the Tropicana hotel-casino.

Halfway through the Mojave Desert I stopped to fill up the truck’s fuel tank with diesel. As I started up the glow plugs (diesel spark plugs) I kept my eyes glued to the left side mirror to avoid hitting the pumps but misjudged the building to my right. Then I heard the gut-wrenching sound of metal scraping; flashing a look to the right side mirror I saw parts of the building’s roof flying like confetti in the air and noticed the loooong scratch on the truck’s container from front to back.

Wanting to survey the damage I stopped at Peggy Sue’s 50s Diner, an original roadside malt shop featuring a huge gift shop full of 1950s memorabilia and rock & roll music, along with an odd dinosaur park facing the freeway. Upon inspection of the truck’s side I mumbled out loud, “That’s gonna cost me.” (And it would.) Thankfully, the rest of my trip was uneventful and I made it to the Tropicana’s back lot to unload.

