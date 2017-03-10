Journey From a Solo DJ to a Well-Known DJ Company & Lessons Learned Along the Way

Over the last several years, I’ve learned a lot of lessons with our growing DJ and photo booth business. I learned much more than all my college classes (I have a Master’s degree) ever taught me! I had been a solo DJ for years and I loved it! I even opened up my own bar in 1999 and had it for a few years. However, the hours began to wear on me and it was much more work than I expected. I sold it to my partner, a few years later and went to college and resumed DJing, again, when I had time.
In 2008, I came across an ad for a well-know DJ company (franchise). I sent them my resume and started working with them. I did mostly weddings and the pay was still terrible. I realized just how much they were charging and how much profit they were making off of my hard work! I realized that since I was even more experienced than the owners, I can do it, too! I left their company after a year and began focusing more on weddings, on my own, and did this for another year.
Mistake #1: Really Low Prices
I started out with a low price, thinking that was the sure way to get bookings and well, I was right! I was getting more bookings and it was great. I then started an advertising campaign with Groupon. I knew they had a huge network of followers, so I would really get the business name out there. The problem was, that I was still making much less, since Groupon took 50% of the price I set. So I simply set the price high enough so that I still made what I was already making. I became way busier and couldn’t keep up. I hired other DJs to help me. It was a nice problem to have, except that I realized that people were paying up to 10 times more for other “professional DJs,” which really bothered me!
I did my research and discovered that these DJs/companies were no different than me. I had the same equipment, we all played the same music, and I had more experience than they did! Why were they earning more than me? I began doing my research to find out what I can do, differently, to work my way up to that pay level. I learned a lot and changed a lot!
Stay Tuned for Part 2 of my journey and the mistakes I learned from. The best part: YOU can learn from my mistakes! 🙂
