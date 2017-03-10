Journey From a Solo DJ to a Well-Known DJ Company & Lessons Learned Along the Way

Over the last several years, I’ve learned a lot of lessons with our growing DJ and photo booth business. I learned much more than all my college classes (I have a Master’s degree) ever taught me! I had been a solo DJ for years and I loved it! I even opened up my own bar in 1999 and had it for a few years. However, the hours began to wear on me and it was much more work than I expected. I sold it to my partner, a few years later and went to college and resumed DJing, again, when I had time.

In 2008, I came across an ad for a well-know DJ company (franchise). I sent them my resume and started working with them. I did mostly weddings and the pay was still terrible. I realized just how much they were charging and how much profit they were making off of my hard work! I realized that since I was even more experienced than the owners, I can do it, too! I left their company after a year and began focusing more on weddings, on my own, and did this for another year.

Mistake #1: Really Low Prices

I started out with a low price, thinking that was the sure way to get bookings and well, I was right! I was getting more bookings and it was great. I then started an advertising campaign with Groupon. I knew they had a huge network of followers, so I would really get the business name out there. The problem was, that I was still making much less, since Groupon took 50% of the price I set. So I simply set the price high enough so that I still made what I was already making. I became way busier and couldn’t keep up. I hired other DJs to help me. It was a nice problem to have, except that I realized that people were paying up to 10 times more for other “professional DJs,” which really bothered me!

I did my research and discovered that these DJs/companies were no different than me. I had the same equipment, we all played the same music, and I had more experience than they did! Why were they earning more than me? I began doing my research to find out what I can do, differently, to work my way up to that pay level. I learned a lot and changed a lot!

Stay Tuned for Part 2 of my journey and the mistakes I learned from. The best part: YOU can learn from my mistakes! 🙂

Jason Rubio ( 38 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 250 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com

