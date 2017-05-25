It’s Time To Analyze Your Time

Employees in the wedding industry generally work a set number of hours per week and are paid hourly. On the other hand, many DJ’s and entertainers will set no boundaries on the amount of time dedicated to their business. The rewards of owning a business stretch far beyond financial gain. But analyzing your own time expenditure in your business can be an insightful growth experience for efficiency, balance, and profitability.

Owner operators tend to take on many responsibilities with the default mentality that if they do something themselves, they don’t have to pay someone else to do it and thus, save money. But if someone else can easily knock out those tasks, you can spend more time selling, marketing or networking to generate more clients. That can easily pay for assistance, meaning that doing things yourself can actually cost you money.

Start analyzing your time expenditure by creating a list of every responsibility associated with running your business. Then create a wish list of initiatives that you haven’t had the time to handle. Take items from both lists and define things only you can do yourself and things that are easily delegated to someone else.

The challenge of handling all business needs and prioritizing is only the beginning of the time analysis. Do you spend enough time with your family? Are you cramming a Cliff bar down while you wait in traffic or forget to eat lunch because you’re working on a project? Is your gym membership card collecting dust in your underwear drawer? And do you have to chug coffee to get through the work day? Questions like these are just as important to ask because they help swing your inner pendulum in a more balanced manner. Life has more worth than just business and you need to create time for family, balanced meals, exercise, and proper sleep not only for your health but to make better business decisions.

In addition to taking care of your personal life, creating this list will help you to establish a pattern where you are more likely to put quality into your work and work more efficiently and effectively, which can result in smarter decision making and new, creative ways to run your business.

It all comes down to making a pledge to yourself that you will run your business rather than your business running you. We’re all aware of our bottom line, but two business owners with the same annual revenue may not have an equivalent amount of success and certainly can vary in growth potential. The person who has managed their time gains value from other areas of their life and is better positioned to allocate more time as the business grows in a way that fits with the rest of their lives than simply being overwhelmed.

Brian Lawrence ( 27 Posts Formerly partners with wedding industry guru Alan Berg, Brian Lawrence is one of the industry’s foremost authorities on marketing in the wedding industry. Brian has consulted with many local wedding professionals and as well as national brands. A speaker at WeddingWire World and Wedding MBA, he is the author of “The Wedding Expert’s Guide to Sales and Marketing” and has helped thousands of industry professionals with his marketing insights through personal consultation, books, seminars, blogs and articles, and speaking engagements at leading industry conferences. For more information go to www.brianlawrence.com or contact Brian at brian@brianlawrence.com or 201 244 5969.