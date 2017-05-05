It’s not the company. It’s the people in the company. It’s you.

When you walk into someone’s place of business to shop or buy something, what are you expecting?
Most people (you included and me included) expect someone friendly, someone helpful when you need them, to be served in a timely manner, to be given fair value, to be presented with a quality product, to make the process quick and easy, and to be thanked whether you give them the business or not.
Then the question is: What do you get?
Typically, you get a mechanical welcome, someone feebly says, “can I help you?” Followed by people telling you what they can’t do versus what they can do, or what they don’t have. Maybe a bunch of sentences containing the word policy, and an inability to understand that just because they’re out of an item, doesn’t mean you don’t still want it or need it, and will likely go to their competition to get it. All this, and a touch of rudeness.
Now, maybe I have exaggerated a bit. But I can promise you, not by much.
Read the rest of this by clicking here
Filed Under: Exclusive Online News and Content
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment