It’s Beginning to Look Like the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

We’ve all had the experience of someone coming up to us at an event to request that we play a particular genre of music. The person might ask for some dance music, some country music, or some rock and roll. Of course, the problem is that these categories are too broad to fully understand exactly what music the guest actually wants.

If someone asks for some rock and roll, does he want a Beatles’ tune, early Madonna, or a Tupac song? All these artists have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so any of them might be considered rock and roll artists. Of course, most DJs would not categorize all three of these artists as rock and roll. Only the Beatles would be rock, while Madonna would be dance, and Tupac would be Hip Hop. Rarely would a DJ stop there in separating the music. Typically, there would be several categories of dance music, with Madonna going into a different section than the Bee Gees, for example.

However, when it comes to Christmas music, the typical response is to lump all the holiday tunes into one category. But, Christmas music, like non-holiday music, needs to be placed in certain categories because some songs are best played during the social hour, while other Yuletide favorites are best heard during dinner.

