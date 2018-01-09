It Never Stops

Life never stops. Your sales cycle should be the same way. Sell when you perform and perform when you sell is a great quote from one of my sales mentors, Jorge Lopez. Jorge is an amazing resource on sales and that’s exactly what you have to be to your client’s at the start of the sales cycle, you must be a resource. Just yesterday I got an email from a client who needs to move her planning appointment and then she also wants to get my opinion on the timeline. What did she say afterwards? She thanked me for helping her and being more than she expected.

How can you be a resource to your clients? First, provide monthly checklists of things they should be focusing on leading up to your event. These items could have everything to do with and also nothing to do with you and your service. Send out a monthly email reminder to your clients to help them with where they are at the planning process and if they are behind, help them to get to where they should be. Your goal as a business is to be seen as a resource and be someone that helps them gets what they want.

In your sales cycle, you need to constantly stay top of mind with your clients. We as a society are bombarded with SO many different marketing messages that if you don’t you certainly will get lost in the noise. They know I should say that you’re thinking about them that you can help them in this process. They’ve never done this before and more than likely and they may need a helping hand here or there. So that’s important to do make sure you jump on and take care of people.

What else doesn’t stop? Life. I mentioned that at the opening of this article as well. We are only here for a short time. It’s important that you are making a positive impact somehow, someway. A positive impact to your loved ones, the people you admire or even just a random stranger on the street. I want to encourage you to think about that as you move forward in your life. How are you doing your best work in life right now? If you’re not, why aren’t you?

Ask yourself that question.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

