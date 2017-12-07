Is your daily routine moving towards, or away from your goal? (3 of 3)

Go back to the daily routine you completed in Is your Daily Routine moving towards, or away from your goal? (1 of 3) two weeks ago.
Here’s a reminder of what it looks like:
Exercise: List your daily routine
|Time
|Activity
|5am
|6am
|7am
|8am
|9am
|10am
|11am
|12pm
|1pm
|2pm
|3pm
|4pm
|5pm
|6pm
|7pm
|8pm
Lay this next to the Money Hours form you completed last week in 2 of 3. Here’s a reminder of what that form looks like:
Can you see what you are currently trading your Money Hours for daily?
If in this moment you realise you are mis-using your Money Hours, precious seconds you will never get back in exchange for reacting to none important emails, socialising on Facebook, phone calls that could be taken ‘off-peak’ etc, this is your wake-up call to prioritise your important time so you carry out activities likely to help you achieve success.
Put another way, it’s like getting to the peak period in your Money Hours and putting a sign on your desk that has your full name in bold with the title Marketing, Sales and Innovative Director underneath it followed by the message: “I am away from my desk at the moment because I have chosen not to grow my business at peak times, I’ll be back later, sorry for any inconvenience.”
Red Flag
Metaphorically speaking, the next time you are about to ‘put’ that sign on your desk during your Money Hours ask yourself this question:
“Is what I am I am about to do right now (eg emails, socialising on Facebook, phone calls that could be taken ‘off-peak’ etc) much more important than ensuring the growth of my wedding DJ business?”
I know you lead a busy life and you find it difficult to squeeze everything in, but it’s vital for the long-term success of your business that you spend prime time creating an environment in which your business can thrive and that’s by being in Zone 1, (marketing, sales and innovation, the new ideas you bring to the market capable of delighting your ideal client), because the longer that metaphorical sign remains on your desk during your Money Hours, the longer it will take to turn your business around into the successful business it was meant to be.
If this resonates with you ask yourself “What simple changes can I make right now to carry out more activities capable of making my business thrive at peak times?” Because if you’ve identified the fact that your ideal bride has a narrow window to meet with you, take your call, or respond to your email at say 6.30pm but you decide to hang-out on Facebook socialising instead, can you see how this will never help you reach your goal of succeeding in the area you want to?
The willingness to recognise areas for change, then implementing change are the keys to success. I really hope this post opens new doors for you.
For more wedding marketing visit www.weddingmarketingmastery.co.uk
Filed Under: Mobile DJ Business, Mobile DJ Sales & Marketing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment