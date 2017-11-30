Is your daily routine moving towards, or away from your goal? (2 of 3)

Success in business leaves clues, and your takeaway from this post is in knowing that your Marketing, Sales and Innovation activities are the only ways to make your business thrive. Your second takeaway is to change (if necessary) so you spend at least 51% of your business day immersed in the Thrive Zone if you are serious about growing your business.

Examples of activities in the Thrive – Zone 1 include:

•Telephoning potential brides

•Pitching an avatar

•Networking with other wedding creatives

•Getting on the preferred list of 4* and 5*wedding venue’s

•Dominating the first page of Google for the keywords you want to be found for

•Buying leads from wedding directories

•Creating a fan base on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

•List building

•Attending wedding fairs

•Word-of-mouth recommendations

•Having a professionally designed website

•Direct marketing via post

•Inventing desirable, new and difficult-to-duplicate wedding experiences to keep you ahead of your competition.

I remember running my first company on quitting Legal & General Investment Management; during that spell, I had no real understanding of the importance of devoting at least 51% of each business day to the Thrive – Zone 1 activities. I ran a start-up from home and had no office at the time so I used our ironing board as a desk which I set up in our small double bedroom, perching on the end of the chair I took from the family dining table, I spent hours and hours going over the company accounts and other boring administrative tasks. I was busy being busy working on the various papers spread across the ironing board tapping away at my laptop, thinking I was growing a business. And whilst those tasks were important to keeping my company up-to-date and operational they did nothing to directly drive ideal clients to my order book. I had no strategy for success, I just worked hard and for long hours on everything because it made me feel like I was moving forward, but really I was without direction. Has this ever happened to you?

It was at a time when I had not yet discovered the importance of ‘The Money Hours’ – those golden moments in the day when your avatar is most likely to welcome contact from you, the hours you should block out to make contact with your prospects, and by ‘block out’ I mean shut down email, Facebook, notifications and all other distractions whilst you focus and conquer the task at hand. So before we move on, let’s discover what the Money Hours are for your avatar by filling in the blanks in the following sentence completion exercise:

Next week we’re going to pull everything together by looking at the daily routine you filled out last week alongside the money hours above you’re going to complete today. Prepare for a moment of truth.

For more wedding marketing come say ‘hello’ here: www.meddingmarketingmastery.co.uk

Terry Lewis ( 26 Posts Terry Lewis Biography

2009

I started my professional wedding DJ career.

2011 – 2014

I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings.

2015 – Date

I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete.

2015

I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups.

2015

To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from

the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees.

2016

I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney.

About my training

I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour.

About me

I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines!

I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.