Is your daily routine moving towards, or away from your goal? (1 of 3)

This month you’re going to discover if you will ever achieve the goals you’ve set.

Print the ‘activity’ column on the table on the below, list your typical daily routine. To get the most value and insight from this exercise, it is essential that you are completely honest and open about what it is you do with your time, for example, if you are:

•Waking at 7.00am.

•Opening emails at 8.00am.

•Doing the school run at around 8.15am and 3.00pm.

•Speaking to potential clients around 4.00pm.

•On Facebook hourly.

Put ink to paper and list your daily habits truthfully in the activity column. Remember these are things you would do on a typical day when you are not at a wedding

Take 10 minutes, do it now.

Exercise: List your daily routine

Time Activity 5am 6am 7am 8am 9am 10am 11am 12pm 1pm 2pm 3pm 4pm 5pm 6pm 7pm 8pm

We’ll come back to your routine in 3 of 3, but for now, I’d like to share an important lesson I learnt during my 16-year career working for Legal & General Investment Management.

The London firm employed over 230 members of staff spanning 3 floors across several departments including the Trading and Settlement Desks, Finance, Taxation, HR, Administration, Secretarial, Compliance, Administration, Systems, Banking, Performance Measurement and many more.

At the time I loved my job and corporate life. I busied myself socially in the company and made friends with many colleagues. But the big lesson I learnt and want to share with you was that the key directors ranked 3 departments more important than any other, and they were:

•Marketing

•Sales

•Innovation – the minds responsible for dreaming up new sought-after financial products and services to offer the marketplace tomorrow.

The reason was simple, these 3 departments were the only teams capable of attracting new business.

Even though the other departments, mine included, were essential to the to the smooth running of the firm, and we all had to perform competitively to retain clients, I learnt that we were spokes in the wheel that kept the business rolling but the wheel only grew through the promotional and campaigning efforts of the 3 departments bulleted above.

Your takeaway is, if you do not already identify a marketing, sales and innovation department within your wedding business, take immediate action to set them up now; but of more importance, manage your time to spend at least 51% of your typical business day working in marketing, sales or innovation if you want the fastest route to growth.

What each department should do:

Marketing – Send really clear messages to your avatar that creates awareness for and magnetising desire to your wedding business.

Sales – Articulating value and conveying worth so effectively that your avatar buys your wedding experience.

Innovation – If you offer the same product or service for long enough you will eventually become stale, and lose market share as innovative competitors eventually overtake you. Learn to reinvent and refresh your signature wedding experience periodically if you want to become and remain the market leader.

As the owner of your business, you must excel in both marketing and sales. If you cannot do both, you will create cash flow problems for your company which in turn will adversely affect your personal life and ability to take care of yourself and those that depend on you.

Next week we’re going to take a look at your ‘Daily Routine’ to determine if it will move you towards, or away from your targets. I’ll see you then.

Terry Lewis ( 25 Posts Terry Lewis Biography

2009

I started my professional wedding DJ career.

2011 – 2014

I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings.

2015 – Date

I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete.

2015

I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups.

2015

To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from

the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees.

2016

I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney.

About my training

I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour.

About me

I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines!

I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.