Is Wireless Uplighting Worth the Cost?

As a DJ in today’s competitive market, you have to wear many hats! Not only are you a DJ, you most likely are your own webmaster, social media manager, marketing expert, sales-person, etc. Every entrepreneur has to wear many hats, but, as you know, it’s just what we do! Why? Because we don’t have a job, we have a passion! Finding a way to make money, by doing what you love and are passionate about, is what keeps us working hard! 🙂

Depending on your target audience, your region and the type of DJ you are, additional optional upgrades can really help your business and generate big profits! For bar DJs, most bar DJs are a simple plug and play setup, which is also why the pay is considerably less than private event DJs. Bar DJs aren’t really able to offer many upgrades to bar owners, so the only way to get more money is to usually work out something with the bar owner/manager. I used to work out a percentage of bar sales. So the more money they made, the more money I made. It was a win for both of us!

For private event DJs, the pay is much better, but it also comes with much more work, responsibilities and expectations. Depending on your target market, the workload and expectations can vary. If your main market is weddings, your expectations are much higher, of course; however, the pay can be much higher, as well. As I mentioned earlier, upgrades can really increase your profits! One of the most common upgrades we add, is uplighting. Read my previous article on upselling, with uplighting.

Uplighting looks great, can match most theme colors, and can really transform a venue! The limitations depend on the type of lights you purchase, and if you have regular, wired uplights, the venue’s power situation can limit where you can add lighting. With wired uplighting, you’ll need extension cords, linking cords, etc. Up until recently, we only used wired uplighting. We finally decided to buy wireless, battery powered uplighting and wow, we don’t regret it! Whether you buy American DJ, Chauvet, or any brand, you will save a lot of time, by not having to find power outlets, deal with linking or extension cords, etc. Simply charge them the night before and set them wherever your client would like them! You get the same great look, and much less setup time!

The saying “time is money” is very true for us entrepreneurs. So save some time and work smarter, by buying some wireless uplighting! You’ll be glad you did!

Jason Rubio ( 77 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for hundreds of weddings and events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes “The DJ Insider,” and has been featured in Canadian Special Events Magazine, Wedding Planner Magazine, and numerous other sites and publications. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Contact Jason Rubio at www.AustinsBestDJs.com