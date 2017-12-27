iRig Mic HD2 Digital Microphone from IK Multimedia Quick Review

Often manufacturers of DJ industry related gear send the Mobile Beat offices products that aren’t right up the mobile DJ alley but are great for other usages. This time we received the iRig Mic HD2 Digital Microphone from IK Multimedia and it’s not getting DJ gig or even musical usage, we are testing it out for board meetings of a local condo association.

Upon opening it, I could tell that it was a hhigh-quality piece of equipment from the way it was packaged and all the accessories that were included. We are using the iRig HD2 for our association board meetings when out of town, previously just using the internal computer laptop microphone. The iRig HD2 connects directly to the Lenovo laptop computer via a USB cord (included). Additional accessories include a mic stand, tripod and lightning cabling.

It was immediately recognized by the computer and shut down the internal mic that was causing excessive feedback during our meetings via Skype. The quality is second to none I have tried in the past. The voices of our board members come over crisp and clear even when 2 or more are talking. It’s as if you’re in the same room. It’s definitely a quality microphone in every respect, components, build quality, durability and performance.

