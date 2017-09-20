Introducing the new CDJ-2000NXS2-W and DJM-900NXS2-W – Limited edition white set-up with distinctive plaques

TORRANCE, CA (19th September 2017): We’re releasing exclusive new versions of our flagship multiplayer and DJ mixer in a brilliant white finish. A strictly limited run of 1,200 CDJ-2000NXS2-W decks (200 for the USA) will be produced, along with 600 DJM-900NXS2-W mixers (100 for the USA). Each unit will be stamped with a distinctive plaque featuring a unique serial number.

The CDJ-2000NXS2-W and the DJM-900NXS2-W will be available from October at a MAP of $2299 and $2299 respectively.

KEY FEATURES OF THE CDJ-2000NXS2-W

Next-generation high-resolution audio with support for FLAC/ALAC files

Full-colour touch screen with fast browsing and detailed track information including Wave Zoom, Needle Countdown, Phase Meter and more

Multiple performance features for almost endless creative possibilities

Pro DJ Link enables even more features

See full rekordboxTM track information including colour-coded Memory Cues

KEY FEATURES OF THE DJM-900NXS2-W

Highest quality audio components for a warm, detailed sound

Smooth curves on the EQs and channel faders for precise, seamless mixes

Detailed control of a wealth of FX plus an independent send/return

Two USB ports, four phono inputs and DVS support for total flexibility and seamless DJ handovers

Pro DJ Link via LAN or USB for even more scope and flexibility

CDJ-2000NXS2-W SPECIFICATIONS

Playable media iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, Android phone, etc. USB storage devices (flash memory/HDD, etc.) Computers (Mac/Windows PC), Audio CD, CD-R/RW, DVD±R/RW/R-DL, SD card Playable files WAV, AIFF, FLAC, Apple Lossless (Sampling rate: 44.1/48/88.2/96 kHz, Bit depth: 16/24-bit) MP3 (Sampling rate: 32/44.1/48 kHz, Bit depth: 16-bit) AAC (Sampling rate: 16/22.05/24/32/44.1/48 kHz, Bit depth: 16-bit) * rekordbox for iPhone: MP3 and AAC only USB storage support file systems FAT, FAT32, HFS+ Frequency response 4 Hz to 40 kHz S/N ratio 115 dB (JEITA) Total harmonic distortion 0.0018% (JEITA) USB ports USB A port x 1, USB B port x 1 Audio output ports Audio Out (RCA) x 1, Digital Out（Coaxial） x 1 Other ports LAN (100Base-TX) x 1 Audio output voltage 2.0 Vrms Power requirements AC 110-240 V, 50/60 Hz Max external dimensions (W x D x H) 320.0 mm x 414.4 mm x 113.2 mm Weight 5.7 kg

rekordbox dj SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Compatible OS （Windows） Windows 10, 8.1, 7 (the latest service pack) Intel® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3 Intel® processor Core™ 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or above 4GB or more of RAM Compatible OS （Mac） macOS Sierra 10.12 (updated to the latest version), Intel® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3 Intel® processor Core™ 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or above 4GB or more of RAM Hard Drive 250MB or more of free space (not including space for storing music files, etc.) Sound Audio output to speakers, headphones, etc. (internal or external audio device) USB port A USB 2.0 port is used to connect a controller or a mixer, and export track files to a USB storage device such as a flash drive and a hard disk drive Playable music file FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF, MP3, AAC Internet connection An internet connection is needed to create a rekordbox user account and to download and activate the software Display resolution 1280 × 768 or greater

DJM-900NXS2-W SPECIFICATIONS

Number of channels 4 x audio channels, 2 x Mic channels Input ports Digital In x 4 (Coaxial), Line x 4 (RCA), Phono x 4 (RCA), Mic x 2 (XLR & 1/4-inch TRS Jack x 1, 1/4-inch TRS Jack x 1) Output ports Master Out x 2 (XLR x 1, RCA x 1), Booth Out x 1 (1/4-inch TRS Jack), Headphone Monitor Out x ２ (1/4-inch Stereo Phone Jack, 3.5 mm Stereo Mini Jack), REC Out x 1 (RCA), Digital Out x 1(Coaxial) Other ports Send x 1 (1/4-inch TS Jack), Return x 1(1/4-inch TS Jack), USB (Type B) x ２, USB (Type A) x 1, Link x 1 (LAN 100Base-TX) Sampling rate 96 kHz D/A converter 32-bit A/D converter 24-bit Frequency response 20 Hz to 40 kHz (LINE) Total Harmonic Distortion ratio 0.005％ or less (LINE-MASTER1） S/N ratio 105 dB (LINE) Max external dimensions (W x D x H) 333.0 mm x 414.2 mm x 107.9 mm Unit weight 8.0 kg

About Pioneer DJ

Pioneer DJ Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary of Pioneer DJ Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North, Central, and South America. For more than 20 years, Pioneer DJ has been a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. Pioneer DJ Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company is led by Chairman Yoshiaki Ide, and CEO and President Akio Moriwaki.

