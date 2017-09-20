Introducing the new CDJ-2000NXS2-W and DJM-900NXS2-W – Limited edition white set-up with distinctive plaques

TORRANCE, CA (19th September 2017): We’re releasing exclusive new versions of our flagship multiplayer and DJ mixer in a brilliant white finish. A strictly limited run of 1,200 CDJ-2000NXS2-W decks (200 for the USA) will be produced, along with 600 DJM-900NXS2-W mixers (100 for the USA). Each unit will be stamped with a distinctive plaque featuring a unique serial number.
The CDJ-2000NXS2-W and the DJM-900NXS2-W will be available from October at a MAP of $2299 and $2299 respectively.
Find out more about the CDJ-2000NXS2-W and the DJM-900NXS2-W.
KEY FEATURES OF THE CDJ-2000NXS2-W
- Next-generation high-resolution audio with support for FLAC/ALAC files
- Full-colour touch screen with fast browsing and detailed track information including Wave Zoom, Needle Countdown, Phase Meter and more
- Multiple performance features for almost endless creative possibilities
- Pro DJ Link enables even more features
- See full rekordboxTM track information including colour-coded Memory Cues
KEY FEATURES OF THE DJM-900NXS2-W
- Highest quality audio components for a warm, detailed sound
- Smooth curves on the EQs and channel faders for precise, seamless mixes
- Detailed control of a wealth of FX plus an independent send/return
- Two USB ports, four phono inputs and DVS support for total flexibility and seamless DJ handovers
- Pro DJ Link via LAN or USB for even more scope and flexibility
CDJ-2000NXS2-W SPECIFICATIONS
|Playable media
|iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, Android phone, etc.
USB storage devices (flash memory/HDD, etc.)
Computers (Mac/Windows PC), Audio CD, CD-R/RW,
DVD±R/RW/R-DL, SD card
|Playable files
|WAV, AIFF, FLAC, Apple Lossless
(Sampling rate: 44.1/48/88.2/96 kHz, Bit depth: 16/24-bit)
MP3
(Sampling rate: 32/44.1/48 kHz, Bit depth: 16-bit)
AAC
(Sampling rate: 16/22.05/24/32/44.1/48 kHz, Bit depth: 16-bit)
* rekordbox for iPhone: MP3 and AAC only
|USB storage support file systems
|FAT, FAT32, HFS+
|Frequency response
|4 Hz to 40 kHz
|S/N ratio
|115 dB (JEITA)
|Total harmonic distortion
|0.0018% (JEITA)
|USB ports
|USB A port x 1, USB B port x 1
|Audio output ports
|Audio Out (RCA) x 1, Digital Out（Coaxial） x 1
|Other ports
|LAN (100Base-TX) x 1
|Audio output voltage
|2.0 Vrms
|Power requirements
|AC 110-240 V, 50/60 Hz
|Max external dimensions
(W x D x H)
|320.0 mm x 414.4 mm x 113.2 mm
|Weight
|5.7 kg
rekordbox dj SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
|Compatible OS
（Windows）
|Windows 10, 8.1, 7 (the latest service pack)
Intel® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3
Intel® processor Core™ 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or above
4GB or more of RAM
|Compatible OS
（Mac）
|macOS Sierra 10.12 (updated to the latest version),
Intel® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3
Intel® processor Core™ 2 Duo 2.0 GHz or above
4GB or more of RAM
|Hard Drive
|250MB or more of free space (not including space for storing music files, etc.)
|Sound
|Audio output to speakers, headphones, etc. (internal or external audio device)
|USB port
|A USB 2.0 port is used to connect a controller or a mixer, and export track files to a USB storage device such as a flash drive and a hard disk drive
|Playable music file
|FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF, MP3, AAC
|Internet connection
|An internet connection is needed to create a rekordbox user account and to download and activate the software
|Display resolution
|1280 × 768 or greater
DJM-900NXS2-W SPECIFICATIONS
|Number of channels
|4 x audio channels, 2 x Mic channels
|Input ports
|Digital In x 4 (Coaxial), Line x 4 (RCA), Phono x 4 (RCA), Mic x 2 (XLR & 1/4-inch TRS Jack x 1, 1/4-inch TRS Jack x 1)
|Output ports
|Master Out x 2 (XLR x 1, RCA x 1), Booth Out x 1 (1/4-inch TRS Jack), Headphone Monitor Out x ２ (1/4-inch Stereo Phone Jack, 3.5 mm Stereo Mini Jack), REC Out x 1 (RCA), Digital Out x 1(Coaxial)
|Other ports
|Send x 1 (1/4-inch TS Jack), Return x 1(1/4-inch TS Jack), USB (Type B) x ２, USB (Type A) x 1, Link x 1 (LAN 100Base-TX)
|Sampling rate
|96 kHz
|D/A converter
|32-bit
|A/D converter
|24-bit
|Frequency response
|20 Hz to 40 kHz (LINE)
|Total Harmonic Distortion ratio
|0.005％ or less (LINE-MASTER1）
|S/N ratio
|105 dB (LINE)
|Max external dimensions
(W x D x H)
|333.0 mm x 414.2 mm x 107.9 mm
|Unit weight
|8.0 kg
Disclaimer:
* rekordboxTM is a registered trademark of Pioneer DJ Corporation.
* Mac, Mac OS and OS X are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries.
* Windows® is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the US and other countries.
* Intel® and Intel Core™ are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the US and other countries.
* The names of companies, product names, and technology names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
About Pioneer DJ
Pioneer DJ Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary of Pioneer DJ Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North, Central, and South America. For more than 20 years, Pioneer DJ has been a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. Pioneer DJ Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company is led by Chairman Yoshiaki Ide, and CEO and President Akio Moriwaki.
Website: http://www.pioneerdj.com/
Stay up to date: http://www.pioneerdj.com/news
Filed Under: Digital DJ
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment