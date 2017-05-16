INTRODUCING STEAM™ Premium Atmospheric Effect Consumables with Unrivaled Chemistry

Waukesha, WI. – Things are heating up in Wisconsin thanks to Blizzard Lighting’s brand new Steam™ series of superior fog and haze fluids!
The Steam™ series features four premium atmospheric effect consumables for a wide variety of production and entertainment uses: Steam • Fg™, Steam • Hz™, Steam • Jt™, and Steam • Lo™. Each product in the Steam™ series remains clean, dry, and odorless with use and leaves little to no residue or contamination.
Steam • Fg™ is Blizzard’s classic medium density fog fluid ideal for all fog fluid applications and boasts an incredible hang-time of up to 45 minutes.
Steam • Hz™ is Blizzard’s pro water-based haze fluid created to enhance lighting performance as it produces a translucent blanket of haze with an extremely long hang time.
Steam • Jt™ is Blizzard’s extremely fast dissipating fog fluid that creates thick bursts of fog that vanishes within 5-10 seconds, making it a perfect C02 Jet alternative.
Steam • Lo™ is Blizzard’s low-lying fog fluid that produces thick, dense, low fog effects, making it the perfect pair with a fog chiller. The one gallon bottle of Steam • Lo™ is designed for use with any water-based (> 700W) fog machine.
All Steam™ products are designed for use in water-based atmospheric equipment and made in the USA! Steam™ products use only De-Ionized, UV-sterilized water and pharmaceutical grade FDA-approved ingredients.
MAP price of Steam • Fg™: $24.99
MAP price of Steam • Hz™: $29.99
MAP price of Steam • Jt™: $34.99
MAP price of Steam • Lo™: $34.99
Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a leader in LED pro and entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard in venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.com
