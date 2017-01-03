Internships: A DJ’s Best Path To Great Social Media

Who reading this has 25 years of experience in social media? Anyone? Well, you’re not alone. So who is the most qualified to help you with social media? College students. Millenials have grown up with the internet and social media as it’s become an intuitive process of their everyday life. For many DJ’s and entertainers, social media can be an awkward burden. The learning process is hard, especially combined with all the day to day challenges of running a business.

Most college students need field experience to create an impressive resume so they can get hired once they graduate. Many students love the allure of the wedding industry, especially DJ’s and entertainers. You can impart valuable business and life lessons for them to absorb and carry on to their career after college.

The right intern for a DJ business should understand Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and know how to manage a WordPress blog. It’s also beneficial if they can edit videos and use Adobe CS6, especially Photoshop.



Finding an intern is easier than you think. You can search for students or post an opening for free on www.internships.com, post on Craigslist or LinkedIn, or find a local college that has a college credit internship program.program. Compensation can range from non-paying to a flat monthly stipend or hourly. Most importantly, strive to make sure that the work done is meaningful to your intern and beneficial to the growth of your business. Don’t assign menial tasks to your intern. Not only is it wasting the interns time, but you’re also not getting anything valuable from the internship. At the end of the internship, be sure to write a review or recommendation for the intern if he or she worked hard and contributed to your business. It will help them in any interview and give them an upper hand when applying for any position in the future.

