Intend – How To MBLV

I have been traveling to conferences for the last decade plus. In fact, this year marks my 10th year of going to the largest conference in the Mobile DJ industry, Mobile Beat Las Vegas. If you have never attended and you LOVE this business of being a DJ, you owe it to yourself to attend. This is the second of a three part series with what to do when you are at the show.



Two weeks before the show, make a list of your intentions. What is or are your main goal(s) for the show? How do you determine this? Take stock of where you are in your business. What areas are you lacking in? What parts of the show or schedule addresses those needs? Is there a specific workshop you want to be a part of? Is there a certain speaker you want to connect with? The speakers and schedules are typically published at least a month prior to the show date, so feel free to take that step and follow the speakers on social media in advance of the show. This will also help you determine if they are someone you want to connect with (or not) during the show.



Next, set a schedule for yourself. These shows can be VERY busy and you may need to schedule a breakfast lunch or dinner with someone a week or two in advance, otherwise schedules can fill up. Do not feel shunned if you are left on the outside looking in on a request for a meal. Oftentimes these gatherings can be like a family reunion of sorts and schedules can fill up fast. State your intentions for the meal and ensure you are investing your time wisely.



Finally, get enough sleep. Too many people show up just for the party. There is nothing wrong with having a good time, however I would hate to see you miss an opportunity to connect with a speaker or see a seminar because you got wasted the night be

fore and overslept.



By writing down your intentions for the show and scheduling your time wisely, you can maximize the dollars you have invested into your future success.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

print

MitchTaylor ( 6 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

