Intelligent DJing

These days, the word “genius” might conjure up images of real people like Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking, or fictional ones like The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper. But even the DJ world has some highly intelligent members, like Mensa member Dennis Jones, a leading mobile DJ in Southern California. To join Mensa, your intellect must be tested to fall in the top two percent of the general population.

Known as “The Creative Music DJ,” Dennis has presided over the San Diego Chapter of the ADJA for half a decade, is a member of the San Diego DJ Association and serves as the assistant organizer of the San Diego Wedding Professionals. More than any DJ I know, he has put a lot of thought into his cutting-edge performances. Not to disparage mobile DJs, I asked him why he chooses DJing over a more traditional profession like a doctor or lawyer or even a theoretical physicist (like Sheldon):

Dennis Jones: Yeah, I guess I’m “certified smart.” I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, a Master’s Degree in Business (MBA), and I’m a member of American Mensa, but a person can have many passions, and music has always been as much of a passion for me as computers. Eventually I started trying to figure out who I was, what drives me, and what I enjoy.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/183

Mike Ryan ( 24 Posts Mike Ryan spins at the Corvette Diner in San Diego. He also invented the Air-Powered speaker stand the FRANKENSTAND. He is a 20-year veteran of radio, and served on ADJA and NACE boards.