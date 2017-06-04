Instagram-Ready Pictures

But Staci, Instagram is for photographers, hair stylists, and make-up artists, isn’t it?” Kindly direct your eyes to the screenshots showing how I booked Robin’s wedding by simply searching #SanDiegoWedding on Instagram, leaving a non-spammy comment on her post about venue shopping, and having a non-salesy profile that resonated with her (i.e. not a “gig log” or a bunch of promotional flyers). And did I mention she’s definitely an ideal client, her wedding is in November 2018, and I’m the first vendor she has booked? OK, so now that I have your full attention…

Wedding photographers have pretty much all heard of the legendary Jasmine Star. She is one of the top wedding photographers in the world, and I was lucky enough to meet her in March at the Social Media Marketing World Conference in San Diego. Not only is she a $10,000 wedding photographer, but she is a marketing/ branding expert for creatives. Who better to get Instagram tips from?

Staci Nichols ( 14 Posts DJ Staci Nichols is based in San Diego. She specializes in spinning “country fusion,” Latin/Spanish, and mainstream music. Her wedding know-how has appeared in San Diego Style Weddings, Offbeat Bride, Wedding Planner Magazine, Gig Masters, Brides Without Borders, Book More Brides, and more. SanDiegoDJStaci.com. Instagram/Facebook/Pinterest/Twitter: SanDiegoDJStaci