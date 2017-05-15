Innovating in the Visual Arena

With the release of the first ever Virtual Reality Photo Booth, LA Photo Party has once again proven itself as an innovator in the photo marketing and entertainment space. And during a recent visit to their new headquarters in Glendale, California, I got to see firsthand how the company’s exponential growth has resulted in a product line of photo booth hardware and software perfect for any DJ looking to use their photo booth operation to open the door to more high-paying corporate clients.

LA Photo Party launched in 2007 and quickly began developing new photo concepts for parties and events. “I quickly realized that the industry hadn’t changed much in decades and was ready for innovation,” owner Brian Miller said.

Miller’s timing couldn’t have been better. He introduced the first technology for easily bringing high-quality photo shoots to parties with instant printing and social media uploading. In 2011, Miller decided to turn his business model on its head and release a social media sharing solution—Photo Party Upload—to other photo booth owners.

The introduction of Photo Party Upload allowed any photo booth, anywhere in the world, to send photos wirelessly to a tablet that guests could use to upload to their personal social media pages, linking the party to the rest of the world and establishing LA Photo Party as a trendsetter and innovator in an industry that was on the precipice of unprecedented growth.

