Inherit the Booth: Meet the XDJ-RX2 all-in-one DJ system for rekordboxTM

Professional layout, 7-inch touch screen and multi-colored Performance Pads

TORRANCE, CA (14th September 2017) We’ve upgraded our popular all-in-one DJ system, the XDJ-RX, to create the XDJ-RX2. The new two-deck, two-channel system inherits features and design traits from our flagship NXS2 set-up to bring you a professional DJ experience whether you use it to control music stored on your laptop via rekordbox dj or directly from a USB.

The 7-inch large touch screen in the center of the XDJ-RX2 displays waveforms from both decks simultaneously, plus detailed track information including sync status and playback position so you can get a quick visual reference during mixes. You can bring up a QWERTY keyboard on the display for finding your next track faster, plus there’s a large rotary selector and Needle Search, Track Filter and Short Cut features inherited from the flagship CDJ-2000NXS2 multi player. Each deck has eight large, multi-colored Performance Pads for tactile control over Hot Cues, Beat Loop, Slip Loop and Beat Jump, and you can get even more creative with the Beat FX and Sound Color FX which come from the flagship DJM-900NXS2 mixer.

The XDJ-RX2 comes bundled with a license key for our professional DJ performance application, rekordbox dj, worth $129. Simply activate the license key, connect your PC/Mac to the XDJ-RX2 via a single USB cable and start using the system to trigger features and FX in the software. A limited number of the XDJ-RX2 systems we ship will also include a license key for rekordbox video, the Plus Pack that enables you to bring videos into your performances when you play with rekordbox dj.

The XDJ-RX2 will be available from late September 2017 at an MAP of $1,699.

Watch the introduction video or find out more about the XDJ-RX2.

KEY FEATURES OF THE XDJ-RX2

7-inch large touch screen and other features from the CDJ-2000NXS2

Stay in control of your performances at all times with help from the 7-inch large touch screen in the center of the XDJ-RX2. Keep an eye on waveforms and detailed track information, including sync status, from both decks at the same time to ensure seamless mixing. Use Wave Zoom for a closer look at the current playback position and call up a QWERTY keyboard to quickly find the next track you want to play. You can also browse through tracks using the large rotary selector and Needle Search, Track Filter and Short Cut features, all of which come from the top-flight CDJ-2000NXS2 multi player.

Layout and performance features from the DJM-900NXS2

Perform precise, smooth mixes on the XDJ-RX2 using the EQs and channel faders which feature curves equivalent to those on the DJM-900NXS2 mixer. Add creative flair with Sound Color FX and Beat FX, also inherited from the flagship mixer.

Multi-colored Performance Pads

Unleash your creativity with eight large, multi-colored Performance Pads on each deck for instant access to Hot Cues, Beat Jump, Beat Loop and Slip Loop, all of which are popular professional features. You can set up to eight Hot Cues on each deck.

USB CONNECTION (Link Export) for rekordbox

Import tracks to our rekordbox music management application on your PC/Mac to prepare them for performances by analyzing BPM and setting up Hot Cues and loops. Using USB CONNECTION(Link Export) mode, you can connect your laptop to the XDJ-RX2 and play your prepared tracks via the system without needing to export them to a USB device.

Includes rekordbox dj license key

Every XDJ-RX2 comes bundled with a license key for our professional DJ performance application, rekordbox dj, worth $129. Thanks to its built-in sound card, you can connect the XDJ-RX2 to your PC/Mac with a single USB cable and use it to control the latest version of rekordbox dj.

Other features

Bundled rekordbox video license key – included with a limited number of systems shipped

included with a limited number of systems shipped Two Mic inputs – XLR & 1/4” TRS jack ×2

XLR & 1/4” TRS jack ×2 AUX and 2 x Line/Phono input terminals – connect turntables, DJ Players or portable players

connect turntables, DJ Players or portable players Two USB-A ports – Import digital tracks from rekordboxTM (iOS/Android)

XDJ-RX2 Specifications

Frequency characteristic 20 Hz to 20 kHz (USB, AUX (0 dB/12 dB), MIC1, MIC2) S/N Ratio 112 dB (USB) Total harmonic distortion 0.003 % (USB) Input Output terminals Inputs LINE×2 (RCA), PHONO×2 (RCA) MIC×2 (XLR connector & 1/4” TRS jack), AUX×1 (RCA) Outputs MASTER1×1 (XLR), MASTER2×1 (RCA), BOOTH×1 (1/4” TRS jack), PHONES (1/4” stereo phone jack×1, 3.5 mm stereo mini jack×1) USB A type x 2, B type x 1 Dimensions (W x D x H) 728.2 mm × 443.8 mm x 108.4 mm Main Unit weight 9.1 kg

* Disclaimer: specifications and price are subject to change.

* rekordboxTM is a registered trademark of Pioneer DJ Corporation.

* Mac, macOS or OS X are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries.

* Windows® is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

* The names of companies, product names, and technology names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

