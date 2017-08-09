Influencers to get you booked –  Social Proof.

Prospects expect you to say you are the best because they know you want their business, so your affirmations of awesomeness will always fall on partially sceptical ears… at least initially.

It is much more powerful to have hoards of past clients rave about you because they have no vested interest in their testimonials declaring your brilliance and therein lies the power of a testimonial. The more prospects discover your wedding business being positively talked about by scores of brides, grooms, guests and wedding suppliers both on and offline, the better. So do everything you can to ignite this fire and keep it raging because social proof has the power to move the needle of your business forward.

Reading moving testimonials by others who have used your services can ease prospects another notch further down your sales funnel. It is for this reason whenever I present to couples at meetings, the penultimate slide before price revelation is always a positive testimonial. And I recommend you do the same. Why? Hiring a wedding creative is an emotional, not logical decision, and you’ll need your bride and groom in a highly emotive state when you price reveal. Furthermore, it is much more powerful to have someone else to do that job for you.

Wedding Marketing Mastery Top Tips:

1 Find your most moving testimonial and present it to prospects just before price revelation. This influencer is most effective when emphatically read out loud at face-to-face meetings.

2 Excellent places to showcase testimonials are on your website, Facebook and other social media channels.

3 If you do face to face meetings, leave thank you letters and cards on the coffee table before excusing yourself to get refreshments. Invite prospects to flick through the powerful testimonials while away then return after 4 or 5 minutes. This plays a small but important my part in pre-selling your wedding experience help helps to build on your expert glow.

Social proof is very influential in underpinning messages you put out, because when people are uncertain about what to do, more often than not they will follow the lead of others who’ve had a brilliant experience with you before.

High paying brides want to feel confident that you have done it before and that you can do it again. Third party social proof makes it easier for them to believe this about you.

Another powerful social endorser is to survey couples after each wedding. Ask them to rate you out of 10 in key areas of the overall experience you provided, then put your results into a table and feed it forward to prospective brides and grooms. The closer your scores are to ten out of ten, the more influential your survey will be. To minimise potential scepticism which some couples will have, use a trusted third party to independently collect your data for transparency. SurveyMonkey is excellent at conducting these on your behalf.

Written exercise

Complete the following sentence: 4 Things I can do to encourage past clients, guests or wedding suppliers to talk positively about me on and offline are:

1. ______________________________________________

2. ______________________________________________

3. ______________________________________________

4. ______________________________________________

About Terry Lewis.

The author of the popular book '12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers'.

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

