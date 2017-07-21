Influencers that get you booked – PASSION

Love what you do and show emotion for it.

People buy people who are passionate about their craft and are turned-off by the apathetic – which is why when you go to purchase something, and the assistant appears not to care less, you consider taking your business elsewhere.

Passion is contagious. That’s why when you watch a romantic movie you sometimes end up with a lump in your throat. The director was able to transfer the emotion from the screen into you; and you must learn to transfer the EMOTION for what you do to inside your bride and groom if you want to influence them into booking you.

Let me ask you a question: have you ever fallen in love with and purchased something even though a cheaper option was available? A car, holiday, item of clothing, wedding DJ equipment? Either choice would serve its purpose, but you chose the more expensive option.

Have you ever thought why? It’s because you passionately believed that the more expensive item would either give you more pleasure or help you avoid pain.

Brides are driven by the same influencer when planning their weddings. So surround your services with passion, and get your couple passionate about you if you want to influence them to travel further down your sales funnel.

Selling high valued wedding experiences is easy

Have you ever been around someone who has just purchased something expensive? They are generally euphoric, right? In fact, they are so full of passion and pleasure the feeling has often been described as ‘Retail Therapy’. Now view this from the wedding suppliers viewpoint, do you think they experienced ‘hard work’ while their prospect was passionately buying? Absolutely not… And I’m here to tell you that higher paying brides love to buy quality, luxury and reliability, but hate to be sold the opposite.

When you articulate the value of your wedding experience through passion, coupled with the talent to deliver a stellar service, you go along way to creating a reputable brand that will be in high demand.

If you currently find it difficult to book your premium wedding experience the solution will be found in either:

1. The way you market your wedding experience, or

2. The wedding experience you offer needs altering to make it resonate with your target audiences deepest desires, or

3. A combination of both of the above.

About Terry Lewis.

The author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up for my free newsletter here.

Terry Lewis ( 11 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.