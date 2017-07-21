Influencers that get you booked – PASSION

Love what you do and show emotion for it.
People buy people who are passionate about their craft and are turned-off by the apathetic – which is why when you go to purchase something, and the assistant appears not to care less, you consider taking your business elsewhere.
Passion is contagious. That’s why when you watch a romantic movie you sometimes end up with a lump in your throat. The director was able to transfer the emotion from the screen into you; and you must learn to transfer the EMOTION for what you do to inside your bride and groom if you want to influence them into booking you.
Let me ask you a question: have you ever fallen in love with and purchased something even though a cheaper option was available? A car, holiday, item of clothing, wedding DJ equipment? Either choice would serve its purpose, but you chose the more expensive option.
Have you ever thought why? It’s because you passionately believed that the more expensive item would either give you more pleasure or help you avoid pain.
Brides are driven by the same influencer when planning their weddings. So surround your services with passion, and get your couple passionate about you if you want to influence them to travel further down your sales funnel.
Selling high valued wedding experiences is easy
Have you ever been around someone who has just purchased something expensive? They are generally euphoric, right? In fact, they are so full of passion and pleasure the feeling has often been described as ‘Retail Therapy’. Now view this from the wedding suppliers viewpoint, do you think they experienced ‘hard work’ while their prospect was passionately buying? Absolutely not… And I’m here to tell you that higher paying brides love to buy quality, luxury and reliability, but hate to be sold the opposite.
When you articulate the value of your wedding experience through passion, coupled with the talent to deliver a stellar service, you go along way to creating a reputable brand that will be in high demand.
If you currently find it difficult to book your premium wedding experience the solution will be found in either:
1. The way you market your wedding experience, or
2. The wedding experience you offer needs altering to make it resonate with your target audiences deepest desires, or
3. A combination of both of the above.
