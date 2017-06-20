In order to influence brides to book your premium offer, you must first be influenced you are worth it

Success happens in your mind long before it materialises in side your business. Believe in yourself even when others tell you to let go of your dream.

It will be those closest to you who will tell you “It can’t be done.” Quite often these are the people who care about you the most and want to protect you from the pain of possible failure but have ironically never stood in the shoes of failure nor success in your pursuit, and whenever your naysayers vocalise unqualified advice you should ask the same question I silently ask myself whenever others try to derail my dreams and that is “Does your life experience and track record qualify you to make such a judgement that if I follow, will kill off the very chance of my success?”

Within your own business, you will meet dream-makers and dream-takers.

Dream Makers will:

Help you achieve you dream.

Hold onto your vision for you whenever you waiver.

Show you a proven path to success.

Dream Takers will:

Will literally steal your dream away (If you let them)

Say it won’t work because…

They find faults in your ideas

And thats when I want you to think of this quote by Henry Ford:

“Don’t find fault, find a solution.”

You see, both empowering and limiting beliefs have the capacity to deliver their package. Which is why you should set your mindset very carefully.

Hold onto your vision and let no one tear it away from you. If you want high paying couples to believe in you, you must first believe in yourself.

Here are your action steps to help you increase your self belief:

Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

