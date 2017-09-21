Improving Your Mobile DJ Business with Themed Nights

Every professional mobile DJ needs to understand that they are running a business. Treating your DJ life as a hobby might make it more fun, but it won’t get you the clients that you need to stay afloat and make a living in the long run. The goal is to make money while doing what you enjoy, right?

The problem that many mobile DJs are experiencing first-hand is that the market is pretty saturated now. There’s a lot of competition out there, and because of this, it’s becoming increasingly important to stand out from the crowd and offer potential clients a different kind of experience.

A lot has changed over the years. A DJ used to be defined by their record collection, and in this way, each DJ did offer something different in the form of the musical identity that they carried around with them. These days, music is readily available online, which means a mobile DJ who just turns up and plays tunes isn’t going to last very long on the circuit.

For starters, a good DJ should carry with them a strong passion for performance and see themselves as an entertainer and a party-starter. If the DJ is standing around twiddling their thumbs, how can they expect anyone else to start dancing?

Along with the entertainment factor, mobile DJs should also consider forging their own identity. Ask yourself, who are you as a DJ? What do you stand for? What vibe do you bring?

Of course, you should always consider your audience and their preferences more than your own. What you play will often depend almost entirely on the crowd. But you should also define your own styles and specialties to make a name for yourself within certain niches of music and the cultures surrounding it — are you a hip-hop DJ with a knack for scratching, a techno DJ that can make the room stomp around in tribal trances, or a chart-pumper who can get the room moving with the latest and greatest hits?

As well as figuring out more about what kind of music you want to specialize in, it is also recommended that you expand your business by offering themed nights. This will most likely require collaboration with other DJs, entertainers, and industries, but with themed nights, you will be able to offer revolutionary experiences for your clients — nights that they will never forget!

The idea of themed parties is nothing new. Classic themes include parties set in a particular decade such as 70s or 80s nights complete with dress codes, room decorations, and tracks from the era. Others include seasonal parties revolving around particular dates or times of the year including romantic valentines parties with smoochy music, Christmas parties with the dusty but festive old one-time a year hits, and spooky Halloween parties complete with creepy music and fancy dress competitions.

Contemporary and original themes can also help you to gain even more traction and attract fresh leads. Take, for example, a casino and poker themed night. Many people now enjoy casinos online through gaming mobile apps while others prefer the real-life experience. You can give people the best of both by bringing roulette tables and dealers to their homes and betting on song tokens. Tokens can then be traded in for DJ requests at your booth.

You could also try outdoor beach party themes complete with sand and cocktails, movie themes such as James Bond, sassy masked balls with adult games, or dark and light rave parties with one room decorated in dingy drapes while playing hard dance music and the other one decorated in light materials while playing melodic beats. Try to use your imagination and come up with your own unique ideas! Once you have decided on some themes, promote them through your usual marketing and social media channels.

Remember, the key to being successful is to run your mobile DJ-ing as a business. Themed nights can help you to attract more clients and give them a unique experience that will bring them and their friends back for more. And that’s how you hook them!

Mobile Beat ( 1676 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.