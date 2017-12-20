Improve Your Lighting in 2018

A little over a year ago, I set out to do something I had never done before. I decided to write a book. The topic I chose to write this book about was one I am extremely passionate about; lighting for the Mobile DJ.

Always a hot topic in the forums and facebook groups, lighting is a subject that few DJs can resist chatting about. For someone new to the DJ or lighting game, the sheer amount of information available on the internet can be overwhelming. Hundreds of articles and thousands of videos are available to read and view, but where does the DJ who has never done more than plug in an effect light start? Which fixtures should they add to their inventory? How do they choose a DMX controller? What are the best lighting upsells for weddings?

Over the years of obsessively learning about lighting myself, I too found navigating the gigantic mass of information discouraging (and confusing) at times. After realizing that there simply wasn’t one resource new mobile DJs (or those new to lighting) could turn to for a complete overview of lighting specific to our craft, I decided to take things into my own hands and write it myself.

The Essential Guide to Building a Mobile DJ Light Show

This first book is a great starting point in your lighting journey. My goal when writing it was to synthesize all of the tips, tricks, and ideas I had learned over the years into one simple to understand and condensed guide that can take a total newbie through choosing the right fixtures for their business, setting them up (in ways that are different from every other DJ in their market), and learning to use them in unique and novel ways. It covers lighting stands and accessories, wedding lighting, and a whole lot more.

DMX For Mobile DJs: The Essential Guide

The second book in my lighting series deals exclusively with DMX. It covers choosing DMX lights based on their capabilities, setting them up properly, and of course programming. It helps you choose whether a hardware or software DMX controller is right for you and contains multiple step-by-step programming guides for a variety of programming devices and software options. DMX can be an especially challenging hurdle, so I tried to make this book as straightforward and easy to understand as possible.

Merry Christmas to all of my DJ friends across the country! Hopefully you get treated to some new DJ gear (and possibly these books) this holiday season!

What other resources have been helpful for you in learning about DJ lighting? I’d love to know in the comments!

Jordan Nelson ( 29 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.