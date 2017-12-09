Important work you should NOT spend too much time doing (1 of 2)

Last month we looked at the most important three departments every wedding business must focus on to make success inevitable.

Marketing

Sales

Innovation

I call this Zone 1 – Thrive. (Z1)

This month we are going to dive deeper and identify the other two zones that consume your time.

How long you end up in each zone will contribute to how far and fast you can become a thriving wedding professional.

Let’s jump into Labour – Zone 2:

Office work, delivering your signature wedding experience and Learning

View Zone 2 as ‘The Glue’ to your wedding business, the activities responsible for the smooth running of your niche. Labour – Zone 2 activities are time-consuming, essential but generate no direct income.

The activities under the Labour – Zone 2 umbrella include:

Submitting accounts

Order fulfilment on the day of the wedding

Administration

Deliveries and collections

Education

Office cleaning

Travel

In fact the Labour – Zone 2 remit is so enormous it covers everything to do with the running of your wedding business, outside of Thrive – Zone 1.

The thing is last month we identified to thrive we need to spend most of our time in Z1, so how can we minimise time in Labour – Zone 2, so you can immerse yourself in Thrive – Zone 1?

Whenever possible, relegate Zone 2 (and Zone 3) activities outside of your ‘Money Hours’. Especially if you are the only employee in your business. The Money Hours are those prime times of the day when your avatar is most likely to buy. For

example

it would be insane for a venue to sand the floors on a Saturday evening in July, you get the picture.

Delegate everything you find yourself repeating. Because these are the trainable activities which could be performed by someone else, you have much more important work to immerse yourself in by growing your company and this is done by immersing yourself in Thrive – Zone 1. If you have staff in your business, learn to let go and delegate as many Labour – Zone 2 activities as you can. You might be in the same position that I am in, i.e. the only person in your company with no-one to delegate to. In this

case

outsource tasks on a case by case basis whenever the opportunity arises. My

partner

Julie is incredibly supportive of my wedding businesses

,

has accurate accounting skills and takes care of my books for me. Is there someone supportive who you can lean on to manage parts of your business? Outside of friends and

family

I have outsourced work to resources like Fiverr and People Per Hour, sourced skilled people on LinkedIn. You do not have to hire a

full time

team, I never have. Fill your skills gap as and when you need to, let Google become your HR department, or ask for advice from peers who faced and overcame similar short-term staffing challenges.

STOP DOING IT MANUALLY. I am astonished at the number of wedding professionals who still respond to enquiries by manually amending a self-made email template. If this speaks to you take note and take action. There is a faster, more accurate way of dealing with avatar enquiries. With just a few keystrokes by you or a staff member, a system can take over and handle all your initial enquiries and all follow-ups virtually AUTOMATICALLY eating up this time hungry Labour – Zone 2 activity with ease. It’s called a Client Relationship Management system, also known as a CRM.

Today CRM’s can be set-up with starting prices around the £10pm mark. Can you imagine paying a member of staff a tenner a month to work for you 24/7, 365? Someone who never calls in sick or forgets to send out important emails? Someone who always sends your marketing and sales messages out right on time, handling umpteen response permutations simultaneously

depending

how far down your sales funnel your avatar has travelled? I cannot tell you how many thousands of emails my CRM has sent out

for

me in fact without it, I would not have a wedding business, I’d have an administrating business.

If you do not have a CRM and you plan to grow your wedding business get one. You need one. Take action and do it now, even if you are small at the moment – because it will set you up for good habits when you expand. A good CRM will be able to handle all your customer relationships far better than your manual

time consuming

system ever could. From contact information to venue location, to booking agreements, invoicing, thank-you notes, and so much more. It will breeze through virtually everything repetitively administrative relating to the servicing of your clients from beginning to end, all in one place and accessible using secure login credentials from any computer in the world with an internet connection.

Since getting my own CRM I feel like I have an efficient, administration manager taking care of virtually all my repetitive email follow-ups, freeing my time for Thrive – Zone 1 activities for a minute fraction of the cost of employing someone.

The CRM I use is called DJ Event Planner and it is available as a download online. By way of full disclosure: it is a bit technical and I have hit roadblocks setting it up, but once up and running this CRM was a game changer for me. If you prefer to source your own CRM there is a massive pool to choose from, do your due diligence but know this; you must have one in your toolbox to reduce your Labour – Zone 2 workload which at times can feel like pushing treacle uphill.

Next week, we’ll look at the final Zone 3.

Terry Lewis ( 28 Posts Terry Lewis Biography

2009

I started my professional wedding DJ career.

2011 – 2014

I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings.

2015 – Date

I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete.

2015

I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups.

2015

To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from

the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees.

2016

I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney.

About my training

I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour.

About me

I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines!

I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.