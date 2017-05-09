Impact. Yes the word impact’s definition is to have an impact. It’s often used with or to impinge or make contact especially forcefully. How are you having an impact on someone else’s life? What impact do you have on people? Here’s the funny thing. The average number of people at a wedding reception is about 200. What’s the average number of people at a funeral? 200. The number for two of the biggest life celebrations is about the same…200. The reality is you have the same number of people at the start of your life as you begin to mature into adulthood and becoming married as you do at the close of your life. How does that make you feel? Is that a good thing or a bad thing? I want you to really think about this. Now, I don’t know about you but I want to impact way more than 200 people. Impact is a huge thing and it can be small acts of kindness.

One of my proteges was a man named Josh Barron. Josh has gone on to bigger and better things beyond our industry. Josh performed his very first wedding for Taylored Weddings on May 19. 2013 for a couple and Ashly and Jeremy. I write this article less than four years later. Jeremy, the groom has passed on. He’s left behind a widow…a woman who is not even 30 years old.

What kind of impact do you want to make?

Upon hearing this news, Josh and I decided to make an impact. We got in the car and drove over an hour away to make it to Jeremy’s funeral. I’m really glad we made it to his funeral because we were one of few people beyond family that was there. The look on Ashly’s face when we showed up was amazing. She was blown away that her dj, the Master of Ceremonies from their wedding and the owner of the company she hired to perform in her wedding made it to her husband’s funeral. She told us that her wedding day was the happiest days of her life and she was glad we were there for it, and now we were showing support on one of the saddest days of her life as well, and she was forever grateful.

Whatever you do in life, have an impact. You can have an impact in small and large ways. You could train and develop young talent in your profession like Mike Walter does, you can just have a small act of kindness such as opening a door for someone. The definition of impact (to impinge or make contact especially forcefully) could be seen to have a negative connotation. Let’s create a positive impact wherever you go. How will you impact those around you?

print

Mitch Taylor ( 27 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

