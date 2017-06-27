Impact.

Impact, the word, is defined as to impinge or make contact especially forcefully. How are you having an impact on someone else’s life? What impact do you have on people? Who do you help?

Here’s a funny thing. What’s the average number of people at a wedding reception? About 200 ish, right? What’s the average number of people at a funeral? About the same…200 ish give or take. The reality is you have the same number of people at the start of your life as adults and becoming married as you do at the close of your life. How does that make you feel? Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Out of EVERYONE you come into contact with in your years on this planet….only 200 show up for two of the biggest days. Now I don’t know about you but I want to impact way more than 200 people. Impact is a huge thing and it can start with simple small acts of kindness.

One of my past proteges is a man named Josh Barron. Josh has gone on to bigger and better things beyond our industry. Let’s rewind time to Ashley and Jeremy’s wedding day on May 19th, 2013…Josh’s very first wedding with Taylored Weddings on his own as a Master of Ceremonies.

Now, we are just over four years later from that date. Jeremy, the groom, has passed on. He’s left behind a widow. A woman who is not even 30 years old I don’t believe in Ashley. I ask you again, what kind of impact do you want to make? Upon finding out about Jeremy’s funeral, Josh and I got in the car. We drove over an hour away to make it to Jeremy’s funeral. I’m really glad we made it to his funeral because we were one of few people, beyond family, that was there. When we showed up and saw his widow Ashly, she was stunned. She was blown away that her Master of Ceremonies and the owner of the company she hired to perform in her wedding made it to her husband’s funeral.

Whatever you do, if it developing young talent, if it’s just opening a door for someone if it is mentoring someone up in your industry, if it’s helping your kids with their homework, whatever it might be…Have. An. Impact. Be positive in your mindset and in your impact on another’s life. The definition of impact is defined as to impinge or make contact especially forcefully. The word “forcefully” often has a negative connotation, but in this case it can also be a powerful and positive connotation.

Impact. How are you going to impact those around you?

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

