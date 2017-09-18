iLoud Micro Monitors review by Tim Grant!

Today I was asked to try out yet another product from IK Multimedia. This time the product is the iLoud Micro Monitors. As a musician, I was slightly skeptical of a small speaker/monitor system. Other similar products I’ve either purchased or tried out haven’t been that impressive.

So immediately I opened the box and was quite surprised at just how heavy duty these monitors appeared and just how sturdy they were. They have a bit of weight to them yet are very manageable. The first thing I noticed was that they had a swing out tiltable stand that allows the user to place them on a desk with an upward pitch angle. I also noticed that they are equipped with an insert that allows them to be mounted on microphone stands. This feature was an immediate favorite of mine. As I don’t have a proper studio, mine is more like a room where I’m able to setup equipment for recording on the fly and be able to tear it down again for space. So the mic stand mounts allow me the freedom to place these monitors where I can get the best possible placement for whatever I’m using them for.

My first test was just with my old iPod. I was expecting them to sound mediocre at best, but upon connecting them up and playing a track from one of my playlists, I was blown away. The sound reproduction was as good as the PA style home speakers I use on my home stereo. As I increased the volume again, I expected a ton of distortion but was surprised at the clarity. The bottom end was a huge surprise. This system uses a Distortion Free 50W Class D Bi Amplification and has a lightning fast transient response.

Alright. So it passed on the iPod test. My next test was to use the Bluetooth setting to see if it had any degradation. And again it was crystal clear clarity with crisp high-end sounds and a killer fat bottom end.

I decided to try it out on my Simmons HD500 Electric Drumkit. Here is where the mic stand mounts were an awesome feature. I was able to set these monitors up on either side of me….and was amazed at how rich and full my drum kit sounded thru them. I experimented with various placements, behind me at slight angles, in front of the kit facing me from both sides….and no matter where I placed the monitors, they continued reproducing a clean, full, deep sound. The cymbals sounded very clean and crisp. And for me with electric drums, cymbals are always a disappointment to me. I have a fairly good set of headphones that I normally use when recording and while this drum kit is pretty nice, the cymbals still aren’t the greatest. But these monitors change all that.

No matter what type of kit I selected, the sound quality was exceptional. The kick drum had plenty of boom, the clarity of the individual toms were amazing, as were the cymbals.

The next test was to record a rough quick demo track featuring my Simmons set, my Hofner Beatle Bass, my Fender FA 135CA electric/acoustic, my new Mitchell MD 100S-12 string electric/acoustic, my Epiphone SG electric guitar, and a Shure SM58 Vocal mic all recorded on my Tascam DP-03 Digital Portastudio.

The Tascam is no slouch as far as recording. Again I mostly have used headphones when recording, mixing, etc.