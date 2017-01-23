iConnectivity, developer of innovative audio and MIDI interfaces, is proud to announce ConnectAUDIO2/4™.

iConnectAUDIO2/4 is a powerful, professional, yet extremely easy to use 2-input, 4-output audio and MIDI interface for Mac, PC, and iOS*. It’s ideal for guitarists, singer-songwriters, electronic musicians, producers, DJs, and musicians of all kind. Above all, ConnectAUDIO2/4 is designed to help make music creation fast and easy. No control software is required to operate it. Every parameter on the device is controllable extremely quickly and effortlessly using its capacitive touch screen.

Accommodating the diverse needs of today’s music maker, ConnectAUDIO2/4 packs substantial flexibility into its $149.99 package. It’s extra assignable outputs and multi-mode direct monitoring make it fit countless applications, including tracking with others and DJing with a computer. Other features that set it apart include full metering modes of all the audio signals going in and out, individually switchable phantom power per input, and iConnectivity’s acclaimed MIDI technology that many renowned artists depend on.

ConnectAUDIO2/4 is built like a tank. It’s a professional, sleek-looking studio-quality interface, but performing artists will appreciate how robust and portable it is, and how its industrial-grade metal chassis has no protruding parts to break off.

“We built this to be the ideal interface for every kind of music creation, to fit into any musical situation,” says Al Joelson, iConnectivity VP of Sales and Marketing. “At home, out, on stage, recording, playback, ConnectAUDIO2/4 takes everything you throw at it. It’s super-easy touch controls let musicians focus on being creative instead of having to tweak all the time.”

Top Features:

Capacitive touch display and control surface for all functions, with full metering (no control software needed)

Onboard mixing, and direct monitoring for each input

2 XLR ¼” TRS combo analog inputs, each with individual +48V phantom power toggle and impedance switchin

2 ¼” TRS balanced analog outputs

¼” headphone output, switchable between monitoring main outs and independent mix

1 X 1 MIDI DIN in/out

High-resolution audio – up to 24-bit/96kHz AD/DA conversion

USB Audio 2.0 and USB MIDI 1.0 Class-Compliant

USB bus-powered (no wall power required)

Ableton Live Lite software and a selection of loops and samples from Big Fish Audio are included when registering the device

