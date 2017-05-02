I wrote that. Lately I have seen more people complaining about not getting “credit” due for concepts that have been in the public space or business sector for YEARS prior to their usage of them. Someone, somewhere along the way also inspired you to share it. Your take on something may be uniquely your own. If you can trademark that and protect your intellectual property then you absolutely should. However, do we SERIOUSLY believe that EVERYTHING we have ever done has original roots? I for one say NO. Some, yes.



Let’s look at a recent example. I believe that interpretation leads to artistry. I recently got back from a cruise on the Carnival Magic. In the Showtime Theater their production included the song “Take My Breath Away” originally by Berlin. Of course Berlin’s version is an original work, for which they get all the credit. However the Carnival Magic’s production teams rendition carried that song to new heights for me, especially with the visual elements introduced and their singers interpretation of the song. One person can like another version of an original work more than the original itself, and that’s ok. At some point, the original needs to take pride in inspiring others to create their own artistry.



All of this being said, if you have TRULY ORIGINAL work, then it is YOUR DUTY to protect your intellectual property at all costs. Do your own research at the proper government websites for trademarks and copyrights. If you don’t, then you are left dealing with unscrupulous individuals scamming your original material and passing it off as their own. There have been many instances on social media of late of this very practice. You may feel the desire to right click copy and paste to get photos to show your new options in lighting. Don’t be tempted. True artistry doesn’t come from copying and pasting, or “plug and play”. Create something different. Create something new. Be INSPIRED from the original work you saw, then protect your artistry. It’s the only way to rise above the haters.

print

MitchTaylor ( 25 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

