3 Golden rules

The purpose of the headline and sub-heading is to compel your couple to read the main copy. The purpose of the main copy is to compel your couple to click your CTA (call to action). The purpose of the CTA is to move your couple onto the next step of your marketing funnel.

The headline

Begin with a benefit driven headline that goes straight to the heart of your bride and grooms desire to gain or avoid something. But don’t think you have to stop the there, your headline could address both. Let’s use the headline in this guide as an example:

“How to write compelling Copy.”

Well, this is definitely loaded with benefits. The “How to” offers the benefit of education and transformation…being able to “write compelling Copy” is benefit driven because it’s exactly what you, the wedding pro wants to achieve.

It works, which is why you’ve read this far 🙂

This headline is all about ‘gain’, but it could easily be extended to appeal to people who are motivated by the need to avoid an undesirable outcome. This can be achieved with the following subtle extension…

“How to write compelling Copy that is not ignored by brides!”

Other techniques to create great headlines include those that

Arouse curiosity Ask a question Offer some ways to do something e.g. ‘Five ways to…’

The main copy

Having drawn your avatar in with your compelling headline, every sentence of your main copy must build anticipation, excitement and create a desire to want to read the next line until the consumer gets to the end.

Titanic is one of my favourite movies; I have no idea how many times I’ve watched it with my kids because the story-teller was able to build anticipation, excitement and desire to want to know the conclusion. And even though I am aware the outcome (and most of the script!) I rewatch it because it is so well written. And you want your brides to feel the same way about your copy. The more they re-read your copy because your script is so much better than your competitors, the closer you’ll get to make them a fan.

The CTA

Finally, having got your reader into a peak state with your compelling copy, you’ll need a clear CTA to get your avatar to take the next step towards booking you. To call or email you for example, but whatever action you want them to take, make it clear and easy to do, but most importantly don’t give them loads of CTA’s or you may confuse them. Decide on the best CTA for you and present the one thing.

Test and measure

Having designed your copy masterpiece, test and measure its effectiveness, never set it and forget it.

Four reasons your Copy may fail:

The headline does not speak to your avatar. Uninspired copy. Poor quality or irrelevant image. CTA may have erroneous contact details.

Three things your advert must do:

Grab the attention of your avatar, so they stop and pay attention. Ignite interest. Compel your avatar to take your next step.

About Terry Lewis.

The author of the popular book '12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers'. Available on Amazon. A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England. Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards.

