How to Transform Your Wedding Business In 5 Minutes

5 minutes can transform everything in your life.

Does this sound like self-help crap? Let me convince you.

When I started working with Ishbel, a fabulous yoga and Pilates therapist, my biggest physical challenge was the tension in my low back. I’d learned to live with it, but every night I had to position myself carefully on my side to avoid extreme discomfort.

I just figured it was just going to be that way as a result of the rather extreme workouts I’ve engaged in over the years.

Ishbel gave me a few simple exercises to engage my abdominals and glutes, while stretching out my hip flexors, to take the strain off my back. In total, these exercises took about five minutes and were way easier than the rest of my exercise routine.

Within a month of spending just five minutes daily on those exercises, my back pain was significantly lessened and I could sleep on my stomach again.

That’s not the only personal experience I’ve had with using a simple routine can accomplish something amazing.

I wanted to write a play just because I’d never done it before and I wanted to explore what it would be like to write something entirely in dialogue. Setting myself challenges like this is my idea of fun. 🙂

But I didn’t have a lot of free time, so I decided to commit to writing just 15 minutes a day. Each morning, I set my timer and wrote until the alarm went off.

I wrote an entire play of over 10,000 words in 15 minute increments.

It doesn’t take a lot of time to create what you want in life. It takes carving out the time for action NOW.

Start with 5 minutes a day and see what you can accomplish.

Each of these videos is under five minutes long and contains a juicy tidbit you can use today to grow your wedding business. These are samples of the action strategies inside our Acceleration membership that will grow your business in as little as 5 minutes a day.

Set aside 5 minutes to watch one. Take action and reap the results.

WATCH: The Secret to Explosive Business Growth

WATCH: The Sneaky Way to Get Wedding Leads With Facebook Ads

WATCH: 2 Simple Changes to Your Advertising Listings That Book More Weddings

WATCH: How to Book More Weddings With a Simple Email

There’s no reason you can’t create the wedding business and life you want.

It begins with action. Today.

Want More Simple Actions to Transform Your Wedding Business?

Get Instant Access to ALL of the workshops mentioned in these video when you join our Acceleration membership today.

It only takes one action to start the momentum of HUGE transformation, and this is your moment to make it happen.

About the Author

Stephanie Padovani and her husband, Jeff Padovani, are the dynamic husband-wife duo behind Book More Brides, the #1 online resource for transformational marketing, business and motivational strategies for the wedding industry.

Stephanie and Jeff Padovani met and fell in love in the corporate world, and have been working together ever since. They are famous for entertaining and empowering wedding professionals with low cost, effective marketing strategies and powerful “anti-price shopper” communication techniques…that don’t require sleazy, high-pressure sales tactics or competing on price.

Want more wedding business tips? Visit BookMoreBrides.com to get your copy of the free report, “The Price Shopper Email: How to Immediately Convince Brides of Your Value So They’re Primed and Ready to Book.”

