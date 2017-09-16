How To Respond When Brides Ask The PRICE Question Too Soon – Email response template (Part 2 of 2)

In last weeks blog I shared why you open yourself up to being price shopped if you give a price before explain the value. Today I’m giving you the free template I promised you.

Hi <first_name>



Thanks for your reply, and price question; I do charge considerably more than budget wedding DJ’s, and it’s because of the huge differences in the end results you will get; here are a few of the differences you’ll experience with me…

I can promise you, your friends and family will leave your wedding feeling like nothing on earth could have gone better or… your money back <or any other wow factor shock and awe advantage you want to lead with> and I’m confident you’ll struggle to find other vendors offering this.



Furthermore, with a 100% bride and groom satisfaction record to date, and having performed at over <state number of weddings you have done>, you’ll be able to go into your wedding feeling confident that your fun will start before your feet touch the dance floor.



I will also provide something really important to you, the pre-feeling of certainty that everyone will love your celebration and talk with animated excitement about it for a long time afterwards.



I could give you other wow factor benefits pointing to you having the wedding of your dreams but it’s better when others do that job for me, and the best way to pre-live the euphoric feeling you will experience is through the voices of the many brides and grooms I’ve delighted at their weddings, and you can read their excitement on this link: <insert a link to your testimonials.

<first_name>, please don’t feel like you’ll be wasting my time through meeting me, because I love sharing ideas that will go onto to ignite your wedding regardless of whether you follow through and book me or not.



What’s more, there is absolutely no obligation to hire me after your meeting. The format will be: I’ll find out what your dream outcome is, then I’ll let you know what I can do to deliver your idea of perfection, and finally, I’ll leave you with prices… And an amazing benchmark to measure other vendors against.

Because the wedding experience I am offering you cannot be compared to others on price alone, I don’t quote outside of a friendly meeting first. I don’t mean to be evasive to your price question, it’s just one of my professional differences to others in my industry.

Please come back to me with a meeting date if you’d like to discover more because I’d love to be the difference between you having a typical day and an outstanding wedding.

Bye for now

<Your name and sign-off>)

About Terry Lewis.

The Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up for your free newsletter here.

Terry Lewis ( 18 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.