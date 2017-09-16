How To Respond When Brides Ask The PRICE Question Too Soon – Email response template (Part 2 of 2)

In last weeks blog I shared why you open yourself up to being price shopped if you give a price before explain the value. Today I’m giving you the free template I promised you.
Hi <first_name>
Thanks for your reply, and price question; I do charge considerably more than budget wedding DJ’s, and it’s because of the huge differences in the end results you will get; here are a few of the differences you’ll experience with me…
I can promise you, your friends and family will leave your wedding feeling like nothing on earth could have gone better or… your money back <or any other wow factor shock and awe advantage you want to lead with> and I’m confident you’ll struggle to find other vendors offering this.
Furthermore, with a 100% bride and groom satisfaction record to date, and having performed at over <state number of weddings you have done>, you’ll be able to go into your wedding feeling confident that your fun will start before your feet touch the dance floor.
I will also provide something really important to you, the pre-feeling of certainty that everyone will love your celebration and talk with animated excitement about it for a long time afterwards.
I could give you other wow factor benefits pointing to you having the wedding of your dreams but it’s better when others do that job for me, and the best way to pre-live the euphoric feeling you will experience is through the voices of the many brides and grooms I’ve delighted at their weddings, and you can read their excitement on this link: <insert a link to your testimonials.
<first_name>, please don’t feel like you’ll be wasting my time through meeting me, because I love sharing ideas that will go onto to ignite your wedding regardless of whether you follow through and book me or not.
What’s more, there is absolutely no obligation to hire me after your meeting. The format will be: I’ll find out what your dream outcome is, then I’ll let you know what I can do to deliver your idea of perfection, and finally, I’ll leave you with prices… And an amazing benchmark to measure other vendors against.
Because the wedding experience I am offering you cannot be compared to others on price alone, I don’t quote outside of a friendly meeting first. I don’t mean to be evasive to your price question, it’s just one of my professional differences to others in my industry.
Please come back to me with a meeting date if you’d like to discover more because I’d love to be the difference between you having a typical day and an outstanding wedding.
Bye for now
<Your name and sign-off>)
