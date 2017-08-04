How to Prepare Yourself for Another Memorable Mobile Beat Las Vegas

It may have only been five months since Mobile Beat 2017, yet it already feels like a lifetime since the DJ community descended on Las Vegas and we had DJ Hollywood taking control at the Peavey DJ Takeover at the Tropicana Hotel.

The events across the past few years have really been something special and we are proud to have not only had a wealth of technical knowledge on hand, but also to have attracted star guest performers including LMFAO’s Redfoo and even the legendary Sir Mix-A-Lot. However, we are already hard at work to ensure that next year’s Mobile Beat Las Vegas 22 is bigger and better than everything which has come before it.

It is never too early for attendees to start making their plans either, which is why we’ve pulled together this handy guide to give you some inspiration as you plan your trip to Nevada next year.

The right place to stay

As ever, this year’s Mobile Beat conference will be held at the Tropicana Hotel, which has a long history with the event going all the way back to 1998. The Doubletree by Hilton hotel offers fantastic views of the strip and is home to spa and fitness facilities, a comedy club called The Laugh Factory, a casino and a range of restaurants and cafes. This means it is not only the home of our event but also a very good starting point for anyone seeking to explore the wonders of the city. Keep an eye out for us posting a special link for reserving your room for next year’s event. If you are thinking of staying elsewhere, you can rest assured that finding high quality accommodation in Vegas is not a problem. Recent research by the US News and World Report found the city to be home to the second-highest number of top-tier hotels in the country, with the Mandarin Oriental being among the very best. Other names to look out for include the Aria Sky Suites, The Cosmopolitan and famous names such as the Four Seasons and the Bellagio.

A true Vegas experience

While there will be a host of entertainment throughout the Mobile Beat event, make sure you arrive a day early or at least stay on a little longer to get a real feel of everything the city has to offer. A visit would simply not be complete without heading out into the bright lights for some casino action. A range of casino games are on offer at sites across the city, including the likes of the mysterious dice game known as craps. The dice-based game is much-loved in Vegas but not as popular as casino staples such as blackjack and roulette. Part of the reason why is that it looks quite complicated, but with Sean Connery as James Bond playing it in both 1971’s Diamonds are Forever and 1962’s Dr. No, the game is on many players’ lists of skills to learn. Some online casinos that focus on a variety of games, offer craps to play for both free and for real money, so that’s one way to get prepared without necessarily having to bet money. Las Vegas casinos have specific rules that set their approach to craps apart from similar establishments in the rest of the world, but those rules can also be found online. A trip to Vegas would also not be complete with a trip to a residency show featuring a famous name from music. This year’s line-up of residencies included The Who, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys, so keep an eye out for the big names who will be announced next year if you want to catch an incredible show.

Away from the bright lights

If you seeking something a little different from the glitz and glamour of Vegas, you can always head out into nature. For those staying a while, the Grand Canyon is ideal for a day trip and is an incredible sight to see. Alternatively, a little closer to the city is the spectacular Valley of Fire, where you can see incredible red rock formations and also head to the visitor centre for more information on the area’s rich geological history. Another must-see is the Hoover Dam, which is thought to be the highest concrete dam in the Western Hemisphere and stands around 725 feet above the Colorado River.

Something for everyone

Las Vegas is a wonderful city which offers something for everyone and that is why it has made the perfect setting for our Mobile Beat conferences for so many years. Whatever your interests and hobbies, you are sure to find something for you among the bright lights or the stunning desert landscape which lies beyond the city. We love it and we cannot wait for you to join us there next year.

