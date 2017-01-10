How To Name Drop Your Way To A Wedding Booking

They say it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. And while you can still win over a customer with the power of thought leadership, networking extends beyond the classic approach of exchanging business cards. As a DJ & entertainment expert, your focus on building relationships is best served through approaching the planning ladder’s earlier stages. But when the agreement to promote each is other is forged, not all relationships will generate business despite the good intentions of both parties.

Let’s examine the value of networking and outreach that is seldom thought of or discussed. After you speak to a bride or groom on the phone, you need to connect with them via email or social media. Research and learn about your customer. Discovering who they hired for the other services, such as photography and venue is extremely insightful because it can give you an idea of their budget and taste. Not only will that help you increase your mental database of companies you can namedrop, but you can then approach these same companies knowing you share a customer for networking purposes. It also helps you to understand your customer more, which gives you more power to market more effectively.

At the same time, you become an even more important and reliable resource to the bride and groom. They want their wedding planning process to go perfectly, so consider the positive perception you can create with your potential customer when you ask them whom they hired for different categories (especially the photographer and venue), and when they tell you, you can rattle off people that work there and say something positive about the place and the person to show your familiarity.

This name-dropping strategy enhances your rapport with the prospect just by knowing someone they know. More importantly, it creates a perception of credibility and they’re more apt to trust you because you have experience working with businesses they trust. It works like a charm, but you need to interact with a lot of companies, pick up business cards, and commit those names to memory for easy access when conversing with the bride and groom.

print

Brian Lawrence ( 11 Posts Formerly partners with wedding industry guru Alan Berg, Brian Lawrence is one of the industry’s foremost authorities on marketing in the wedding industry. Brian has consulted with many local wedding professionals and as well as national brands. A speaker at WeddingWire World and Wedding MBA, he is the author of “The Wedding Expert’s Guide to Sales and Marketing” and has helped thousands of industry professionals with his marketing insights through personal consultation, books, seminars, blogs and articles, and speaking engagements at leading industry conferences. For more information go to www.brianlawrence.com or contact Brian at brian@brianlawrence.com or 201 244 5969.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

