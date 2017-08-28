How to Keep a Relationship Even If You Lost the Bid (Pt.1)

Losing bids is not a total loss.

You spent weeks preparing to bid for an event that you REALLY wanted to get. The award date comes and you didn’t win the job.

How discouraging!

How frustrating!

I’m here to tell you – It’s ok! Get back up and keep working! As one of my coaches used to say – “You got to grind!” I heard this phrase again just last week when talking to a very prominent event planner in San Diego – Laurel McFarlane of McFarlane Promotions.

Laurel, when asked about what her best attributes were, answered that she brings “grit” to the table. That reminded me of when I had my first daughter. I was 22 yrs old, just finishing college, playing professional basketball overseas. I went to my coach and told him the news. I did not know what to do. I did not know how to take care of a child. I did not have a “9-5” job! I was a basketball player. I was always a basketball player.

But, my coach reminded me of what many athletes learn about themselves and attributes that are unlike any other skills that can be learned. He reminded me that I am a Go-Getter. A “Grinder”! I am one that when push comes to shove, and the times get tough, I will find a way.

You often hear about success stories of people who came from nothing and succeeded to win! They won the big promotion, landed the big deal, started the successful company, or became a professional athlete. Many times, these people won, because they had nothing left to lose. If you wake up each day, thank for for the day, and then know if you don’t go out and meet some people and land some jobs that you will let your family down – I guarantee you will see growth! You will succeed.

So go out there and grind. Sleep a little less and focus on what is important. Learn from your mistakes and grow. The next one will be yours!

Stay tuned next week for Part 2, “What to do next and how to keep the relationship.”

Stephen J Clayton ( 21 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.