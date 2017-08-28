How to Keep a Relationship Even If You Lost the Bid (Pt.1)

Losing bids is not a total loss.
You spent weeks preparing to bid for an event that you REALLY wanted to get. The award date comes and you didn’t win the job.
How discouraging!
How frustrating!
I’m here to tell you – It’s ok! Get back up and keep working! As one of my coaches used to say – “You got to grind!” I heard this phrase again just last week when talking to a very prominent event planner in San Diego – Laurel McFarlane of McFarlane Promotions.
Laurel, when asked about what her best attributes were, answered that she brings “grit” to the table. That reminded me of when I had my first daughter. I was 22 yrs old, just finishing college, playing professional basketball overseas. I went to my coach and told him the news. I did not know what to do. I did not know how to take care of a child. I did not have a “9-5” job! I was a basketball player. I was always a basketball player.
But, my coach reminded me of what many athletes learn about themselves and attributes that are unlike any other skills that can be learned. He reminded me that I am a Go-Getter. A “Grinder”! I am one that when push comes to shove, and the times get tough, I will find a way.
You often hear about success stories of people who came from nothing and succeeded to win! They won the big promotion, landed the big deal, started the successful company, or became a professional athlete. Many times, these people won, because they had nothing left to lose. If you wake up each day, thank for for the day, and then know if you don’t go out and meet some people and land some jobs that you will let your family down – I guarantee you will see growth! You will succeed.
So go out there and grind. Sleep a little less and focus on what is important. Learn from your mistakes and grow. The next one will be yours!
Stay tuned next week for Part 2, “What to do next and how to keep the relationship.”
Filed Under: Business, Everything Else, Personal Development, Sales & Marketing
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment