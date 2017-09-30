How to get 60% up to more brides responding to your emails (Part 2 of 2)

Following on from last weeks blog, the template I promised follows at the end.

•Focus on the emotional benefits of BECI’s wedding

•Align perfectly with BECI’s desires, eloquently positioning you as the solution.

•Give great value and convey confidence in your ability to (over) deliver.

•Spotlight social proof from happy couples who’ve used your wedding experience before.

•De-stress and delight.

•Load each sentence with suspense to compel BECI to read the next line.

By writing copy to BECI, your emails will speak directly to her deepest desires, needs and aspirations and it is this that increases your email marketing response rate.

So now I’ve shared with you what to include and exclude when writing emails. I’m going to give you a chance to look over my shoulder so you can use the same fill-in-the-blank email template I use in my own wedding business. It’s part of a series of messages that helps me win 70+ bookings each year at premium prices, but for best results, you should customise it to perfectly reflect the experience and results unique to you.

Before we dive in, remember there is no such thing as success without hard work. Although very effective, the ‘Email To BECI’ is not a ‘One and Done Silver Bullet’. This initial enquiry response is just one of 5 in the series of auto-responders I schedule to go out 7 days apart with each message building on the previous. On average it takes anywhere between 7 – 14 points of contact from initial enquiry to booking which is why your email campaign should never ever stop until until one of the following outcomes occurs:

1You get the meeting.

2You get a reply saying someone else has been booked.

3They get to the end of your email series without meeting or responding, at which point you move them to another list.

About Terry Lewis.

The Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

Terry Lewis ( 20 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It's built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book '12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers' – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney.