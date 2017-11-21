How To Craft Your Story Part 2

Once you have shared with them where you grew up and found a way to build trust in that aspect, share with them some world wide experience you’ve had. Select world wide experience of yours that also shows benefit to why they are interested in you or how you may be able to serve them. For myself, I share that I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines on board ship as a club DJ, and state “If you can’t please 1600 people on a cruise ship from all over the world with all different musical tastes, you’re not a true entertainer.” This shows to your client that this isn’t just a job to you, it’s your career. This profession of yours is something you are committed to, and that you are successful because of your longevity in your field.

Next, share what makes you different and why you do what you do. For many couples, this is tough. They are trying to compare something intangible (entertainment) so you have to find a way to either make it tangible or show how you are different. Video is a good way however some (even my clients I spoke to last night in my meeting) thought how can we distinguish if they are good or not when we know it is just a highlight reel. They need to see a full body of work, and not just the night of their event. What will their experience be like once they hire you?

Lay it out for them. How does your talent prepare for their events? What training process do you go through for your talent? Is that different from your competitors?

One caveat here: the full part of “your story” including what I am describing above should only take 3-5 minutes tops. This is not meant to be a diatribe about you – it’s about them. However, your story needs to be ENOUGH information about your company and yourself to whet their appetite to want to get to know MORE, to want to do business with you. The key is to hone your story, write it out, revise it, tweak it for MAXIMUM effectiveness. We go through this in the SALES 4 Event Pros workshop in depth, and there’s a specific reason for it. Connecting with your clients can make or break your sales process.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 81 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.