We don’t often think about the fact that our clients can be our best source of feedback. Our clients can be our best source of business inspiration. Our clients can be our best source to help grow our business. And if you’re not tapping into that somehow some way then you know you could become stagnant. It’s really important to survey your clients and your clients.

Maybe you’re scared to survey your past clients? Maybe you have problem clients? I know I have in the past, you may make a wrong decision in accepting someone and that’s ok. We’re only human right. Do your best to weed out problem clients before they arise, as you want to be sure they don’t lead to bad word of mouth down the road. Maybe you have problem processes in your business. Maybe there’s a point where it falls off the wayside. Your clients can be your best source of understanding what you can do better to serve them well. The goal of serving your clients better IS to build rapport, and all you have to do is ask them what they need.

I firmly believe that MANY referrals and rapport is lost due to businesses not staying in touch with their clients at least ONCE every 30 days. If you’re not sending out a monthly checklist to your wedding clients, or sending out unique ideas for corporate parties to corporate clients, then you are missing an opportunity to connect on a deeper level, build rapport and drive future sales. What other ways can you help build rapport with your clients?

The key to building rapport lies in your client testimonials. Have you gotten video footage or gone back through your client’s written testimonials to see and hear what they have to say about your business? I’d like to introduce you to Breeze (pronounced Breezy) and Patrick. They gave me a video testimonial for their wedding 3 years after their wedding was over. One thing they said in their interview REALLY STOOD OUT to me. Breeze said, and I quote “You didn’t work for us, you worked WITH us, and that was huge.” I’ll be back next week with Building Rapport Part 2 with more on this Work With, Not For Process.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

