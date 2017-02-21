How To Attend MBLV – Part One

Attend. Intend. Extend. MBLV.



I have been traveling to conferences for the last decade plus. In fact, this year marks my 10th year of going to the largest conference in the Mobile DJ industry, Mobile Beat Las Vegas. If you have never attended and you LOVE this business of being a DJ, you owe it to yourself to attend. This is the first of a three part series with how to plan for, what to do when you are at the show, and what to do immediately following the show to maximize your results.



The first thing you have to do is Commit To Attend. Don’t just buy your pass, but buy your airline ticket. It is too easy to back out if you only buy a pass to the show. In most cases the maximum cost of Mobile Beat will be $1000-$2000. “But Mitch, that’s A LOT of money.” How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. How do you go to MBLV? Save one event at a time.

Let’s estimate that right in the middle with $1500, giving you some nights out with a nice meal and other days with more moderate meal choices. If you do 45 events a year at an average of $1000 then that is $45000. That means that you need to save $33.33 out of each event to be able to afford to go. 3% of your company yearly budget for education is a small amount to pay for a lifetime of knowledge and return on investment. It REALLY IS affordable when you run your numbers and allocate your money effectively in your business. For more helpful hints on allocating funds in your business, visit my friend and Profit First Coach Jason Spencer at Profithood.Academy.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

