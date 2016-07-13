How Much Should You Charge for DJ Services?

So let me state the obvious: The DJ business is extremely competitive! Depending on the type of DJ you are, it can be very “cut-throat” in the DJ business. I’ve seen numerous DJs/companies undercut each other, simply to get a residency at the local new, hot bar/club, or get the wedding gig. Our DJ company is based in Austin, TX, and it is very competitive in this area. Let me be very clear, when any DJ/Company undercuts another DJ/company, everyone loses! Sure the cheaper DJ may get the gig, but for a lower price, is it worth it? In a competitive market, the consumer wins, which is great, but are you in business to make less money? Probably not. So how much should you charge for your DJ service? Let’s break it down.

First, do your research. Find out what other DJs and DJ companies are charging in your area. How does your rate compare? Are you charging much more, or less? Why are you pricing your services at your current rates? Compare what others are charging and see how your services compare. If you want to be very busy, it’s easy to just charge less than everyone else and you will be busy, but this is a bad strategy. Do you want to be the Walmart of DJs/DJ companies? We all know Walmart has low prices, but what about their customer service? Do they have stellar customer service? Most would say “no.” So be careful, low prices = low quality, in many client’s minds!

Another way to determine how much to charge is to find out the average cost of a wedding (if you do weddings) in your service area. The average costs of a wedding in the U.S. is just over $26,000! Find out how much the cost for wedding entertainment is in your area. Here’s a great website to use, to find out how much DJs are charging in your area:

http://www.costofwedding.com/

Click the link, add your zip code, and voila, all the prices are there! The featured picture is an infographic of the average cost of weddings in downtown Austin, TX 78701. Even just in Austin, the prices really vary by zip code. Try different zip codes, you’ll be surprised at how much the cost varies by zip code! So with your newfound information, be smart and set your prices right, get booked & be happy with your prices!

