How I Use My Price Sheet to Close More Sales

So much of the sales process is both psychological and subliminal. I’ve learned that the way we act, speak, present information, and ask questions all play into our effectiveness as salespeople. There is a lot more to a successful sales call or meeting than the words we physically say. We develop techniques that we utilize to help us more effectively present information about ourselves and our companies, and one of my favorite methods I have implemented as of late is the use of a price sheet during my sales calls.

Many of us have some sort of price sheet, whether physical or digital, that we use to detail our services and packages. How powerfully we use that price sheet, however, is another matter. Some post it to a specific page on their website, others send it in an email whenever they get an inquiry, and some (which for a long time included myself) save it to their computer and forget about it. A few months back I dug up my price sheet, revamped it, and now use it consistently as a crucial part of my sales process.

The first step of more effectively integrating my price sheet was designing something that was thorough, modern, and easy to understand. I stripped my wording down to the core themes, with a paragraph at the top delivering a summary of my company. Beneath that are various areas and columns that break down the packages and services I offer with bullet points and a few pictures (and of course a professional font). Without committing sensory overload, I tactfully arranged a few of my best pictures on the sheet and added just enough information about each package that the client will know what they receive when they book.

The second step of the process is handing over the price sheet at just the right time. This might vary for you and your particular sales method, but I’ve found that sending the price sheet to the client right at the end of our sales call has been most effective. After talking extensively about the client’s goals, needs, and wants and discussing how I can meet those desires, I end my consultations with a discussion of price as I send the sheet to their email. In this way, the client is able to follow along as I explain each of my packages and see with their eyes what they receive in addition to hearing me talk about. They can keep the price sheet, and with my company logo and links to my social media at the top it now serves as a physical reminder of my company if they decide to not book during the call.

For me, the price sheet is another way to keep my company at the top of a client’s mind and display the professionalism I strive to maintain.

Jordan Nelson ( 34 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.