How F.A.S.T. Will You Get Ahead in 2018?

The first week of 2018 is done. Have you already broken your New Year’s Resolutions? Did you even make any? D on’t feel bad if you didn’t. Most people find them useless and counterproductive. What you do need is a plan of action with measurable goals and markers.

Much of where you go in 2018 depends on how you ended 2017. Have you analyzed your sales data from 2017? Did you hit your business and personal goals? Now is the time to decide which new goals you want to set and the direction you want your life and business to move in.

I like the acronym “F.A.S.T.” which can be used a few different ways.

F– Family and focus. In 2018 make time for family. Literally mark date nights, vacations and trips on your calendar. Focus on your strengths and what you love most about being a DJ. Grow and build those areas.

A- Attitude. How do you approach conflicts in your personal life and business? What is your outlook on life and personal happiness? Do you have a mentor or positive role model? Get one!

S– Success and Study. Have you set yourself up for success in 2018? Put an action plan in place to reach your goals. Study or continuing education. Schedule a class or seminar to help grow your business. Attend conferences like MBLV22 (get those passes!).

T- Time and Travel. Time management is a key focus area in business. Limit your time on social media. Delegate tasks. Schedule meetings and relaxation time. Make time to travel and learn. Expand your business area.

Procrastination is your worst enemy. Have a sense of urgency in your life and business. Move ahead with focus and determination to make 2018 your best year. Don’t wait until December to get started. Time is fleeting so you have to move F.A.S.T.

Michael Cordeiro ( 50 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, hosted an episode of Toddler’s & Tiaras, and does background acting for movies.