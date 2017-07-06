How do you sound?



The plane began to free fall for at least three seconds but it felt like thirty. Bumpiness under your seat and your stomach hits the back of your throat as you lurch back up again only to plunge for a few more seconds which feels like a minute. Just as we start to level off the captain comes over the loudspeaker to say “everyone please return to your seats” in the most panicked voice and tone I have ever heard a pilot use.



True story…just happened to me as I was flying first class from Detroit to New York City. The Captain sure didn’t sound calm, cool and collected as he held the collective futures of 100 or so people in his “stick” and not to mention the lives it would impact exponentially if the plane were to go down. In a time when we were looking for Captain Sully…we got Gilligan.



This one event got me to thinking…in a moment of surprise at your event, how do you sound? The bride and groom show up a half hour late and the hall manager is breathing down your neck to start dinner without her because the filet will be overdone….the Best Man spills a whole glass of wine on the bride’s dress as he hugs her after his toast….or worse yet you lose power to the entire building? How you handle these stressful situations say a LOT about you. Self admittedly….this has taken some training on my part to become better in these situations. How have I become better? Let’s go over this together.

First, your mind. You must learn to control your mind first. Don’t panic. Know that you are the professional and that you got this. What’s your purpose for this event? Your clients have entrusted you with the success of it…they need you to land the plane, er, take control of the event.

Second….your voice. Training of how to handle a terse situation is really hard to do unless you’ve been through it before. The best advice I can give is to role play at your local Toastmasters. Call an industry friend and have them write up a few scenarios that could happen to you on the road. Now have these emailed not to you but to the Toastmaster at the meeting in advance and have them pass them out to the fellow Toastmasters to drill you with and see if you have the situation under control or if it’s Operation SNAFU. This would also work great at a local DJ meeting…barring of course that everyone checks their egos at the door and come willing to learn.

Third…your body. Your body communicates sometimes MORE than what you speak. Are you speaking with a furrowed brow, biting nails (bad habit) or shifting feet or worse yet pacing as you announce on the microphone? Practicing these announcements and situations in front of others can expose these bad habits and they can kindly let you know what you are REALLY communicating to your audience. The truth may surprise you…and be open minded enough to listen. Next time a situation arises where everyone turns to you to be the rock and voice of reason you can confidently take on the challenge and come through with flying colors.

Finally….your gear. KNOW how to re-wire your gear to survive almost ANY situation and loss of power. Have battery or generator backup available at a moments notice and ensure your staff is trained in disaster situations as well. Pull cords, teach them how to re-wire a rig, test them on how to troubleshoot if something were to go down and ensure you have specialty dances synced on multiple devices or computers should anything fail.

Remember…you are the professional. You must always maintain your composure as you are always on stage. Follow these steps and handle the NEXT situation where it all goes haywire with aplomb.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

