How Do You Build Rapport Part 2

This is the continuation of last week’s article on how to build rapport. The key to building rapport lies in your client testimonials. Have you gotten video footage or gone back through your client’s written testimonials to see and hear what they have to say about your business? I’d like to introduce you to Breeze (pronounced Breezy) and Patrick. They gave me a video testimonial for their wedding 3 years after their wedding was over. One thing they said in their interview REALLY STOOD OUT to me. Breeze said, and I quote “You didn’t work for us, you worked WITH us, and that was huge.”

I want encourage you to think about the above mentioned process. Work with your clients not for your clients. It’s a huge shift in thinking. Let’s look at the last part of the process first. Working FOR your clients. Working for your clients is pretty much the boss employee relationship and you’re being told what to do. The DJ goes in the corner, don’t talk, just do what the coordinator tells you to do…you know, all these kinds of things. Is that what you want out of business? Out of life?

Working with your clients is a collaborative partnership Working with your clients will help you from a collaborative standpoint to understand their needs, to see how you truly can serve them better and what you can do to move your business forward. That’s what it’s all about. Let’s break it down into actionable steps you can take to build rapport.

First, survey your past clients and get testimonials if you haven’t already. Go back through your past clients set up a time and say “Hey we would love to be able to sit down with you, chat about your wedding experience and video record it so we can share your successes and challenges with planning your wedding with other brides and grooms. In return, we’ll give you dinner for two just for sitting down and chatting with us about your wedding experience.”

Now you record these interviews and then when a client calls in and wants to know more about your service, you send them a link to that video about your business about your company from your past bride’s perspective. Put that strategy into use in your business and see how it works. A fellow bride or fellow executive is going to connect with another person going through the same thing. It’s social proof. It’s visual proof. It’s that third party testimonial in their own words that shows that you could be the right fit for that. Ask questions in the interview that will benefit future clients.

But Mitch, what questions should I ask? Try these. Who were the top three pros that helped you the most? If you could change one thing about your event, what would it be? What was the reason you chose our services over any other like provider? That last question speaks to your USP (unique selling position). Discover those answers from the questions listed above and use those words in your marketing. It is the key to building rapport with past and future clients.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 86 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.