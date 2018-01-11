How Can I Help You (Part Two)

We continue now with the 2nd part of our series – How Can I Help You?

Boy, has Mr. Jeffrey Gitomer schooled me on this!

Who’s the MOST important person in the sales process? Your customer, right? WRONG.

Let’s say you and your client were on a deserted island and one of you has to die first… who’s it going to be… you or the client? That’s right… the client. So now we’ve established that “I” or in this case “you” are the MOST IMPORTANT person in the equation. What are you doing currently to make YOU a better YOU? What are you doing to IMPROVE your sales skills? Your client relationships. When was the last time you sent them a “thank you” note?



HELP



Help! I need somebody….Help! Not just anybody….Help!

The Beatles said it best! Helping is what sales is ALL about. Your potential client has a problem. They need whatever it is that you offer. They feel YOU might be the best fit for that problem (otherwise WHY would they have contacted you???)

Hey… AT LEAST they gave you a call or an email, right?! Approach them from the mindset of HELPING them with whatever their problem is. The “asking of the price” is more often than not a smokescreen because they don’t know what else to ask. Sales is finding a need and filling it. What’s their need? What is the biggest issue that they may not have vocalized yet? Why would they choose you over anyone else?

Next week we will wrap up this series for you. 🙂

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



