How Can I Help You Part Three

This week we wrap up our series of How Can I Help You?

YOU



Yes, ultimately this is about the most important person in the world…YOU. When you ask the question…how can I help you? – You is in terms of your potential client. Let’s make them both a WIN-WIN. Early on in my sales career I read a great book called The Closers by Ben Gay III (Yes…that’s his name). The last two words of that book have stayed with me in my sales career and teachings ever since. What are the last two words? Sum Tertius. Sum Tertius is Latin for “I am third”. Regardless of how you feel about religion (and I don’t discuss politics or religion in a sales situation), when you put your clients needs ahead of your own you more often than not will make a friend and earn a sale as well.



Now that we’ve got the question broken down word for word it helps define your motivation. If you want to figure out where you are going wrong, why you aren’t closing more sales…if you need help with your motivation…you need to know WHY. How can I help you? HELP for you is available at my website. 🙂

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 98 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.